Kidnapped, converted, married to abductor: Yet another minor Hindu girl suffers the usual in Pakistan

Islamabad: A minor Hindu girl, who was allegedly abducted by four Muslim men in broad daylight from Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad in Pakistan in August, was allegedly forcefully converted to Islam and “married to her abductor.”

According to local media reports, Chanda (name changed) was abducted by Shaman Magsi and three others when she was returning with her elder sister from a local mill where the two worked.

Chanda was “forcibly converted and married” to Shaman Magsi on 30 August in Balochistan, reports said.

Interestingly, the ‘nikah nama’ (marriage certificate) of the two shows that the girl is 19 years old.

Meanwhile, gang-rape has not been ruled out yet.

After two months, the minor girl was recovered by officials and sent to an orphanage till her matter is heard by the court.

What is most glaring is the police response to the unfortunate incident. While the girl was allegedly abducted on 12 August and despite various pleas, police lodged a complaint on 17 September.

Earlier, Firstpost reported that soon after their minor daughter was kidnapped, Chanda’s parents rushed to a a police station and lodged a complaint of suspected forced conversion. “We are poor people. No one here is helping us. I visit the police station almost everyday but they are neither helping us nor saying anything about my daughter,” the mother of the kidnapped girl said.

Also Read: Pakistan: Two months on, no trace of Brahmin minor girl abducted by 4 Muslim men

“We have also visited the SSP office but over there also we did not get any help,” she added.

In Pakistan’s population, Muslims make up 97 per cent, while Hindus are around 2 per cent, in which nearly 90 per cent of them reside in Sindh province bordering Hindu-majority neighbour India.

(With inputs from agencies)

