Kamala Harris slammed for laughing at question on Ukrainian refugees

During a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on 10 March, US Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed for laughing at a question about the position of Ukrainian migrants.

When a reporter asked if the US would welcome Ukrainian refugees, Vice President Harris responded unprofessionally, which was captured on camera. She did say though that "a friend in need is a friend indeed," but she didn't seem to take it seriously as she didn't stop laughing for a few seconds.

Before responding, Harris checked with Poland's President to see if he wanted to speak first and then burst out laughing, as shown in the video. The Polish president also laughed out loud.

Eventually, Duda stated that he had asked Harris to speed up the consular process so that Ukrainian refugees with family could remain in the United States with them.

Take a look at the video we're talking about:

People from all over the world condemned Harris' conduct in the comments section shortly after the video went viral. One user asserted that laughter is inappropriate in a situation where a war is raging, refugees' lives are in shambles and people are being killed in Ukraine.

Several others have expressed discontent with Harris.

It's not the first time Harris has been caught laughing inappropriately. Similar behaviour was shown by the Vice President when reporters had questioned Harris about the Biden administration's bungle withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan last year.

According to reports by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine as of now, with up to five million more expected to flee. As a result, it would be Europe's worst humanitarian disaster since World War II.

