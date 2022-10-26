US President Joe Biden is known for making gaffes in his speeches. This time as well, he got himself in an embarrassing situation after calling Rishi Sunak as ‘Rashid Sanook’ while he was congratulating him for becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He congratulated the UK’s newly-elected PM on Monday during a White House event to mark the Diwali festival. In his speech, Biden described Sunak’s rise to power as a ground-breaking milestone, expressing surprise at the fact that he is from the Conservative party. Sunak is the third PM of the UK this year and he has replaced Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister for just 45 days.

The Biden halfwit congratulates Rashid Sanook on becoming Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/EGqXrwSFix — Will (@WMcHBg) October 25, 2022

The video attracted a wide range of reactions. Some people made very humorous remarks in the comment section. A viewer wrote, “Rashid Sanook! Does he introduce himself as Jim Bowden?”

Rashid Sanook! 😆😂😆😂😆 Does he introduce himself as Jim Bowden? 😆 — Jillod4 (@jillod4) October 25, 2022

Another user joked, “I hope Rishi responds by calling him Bo Griden.”

I hope Rishi responds by calling him Bo Griden — Delancey (@afortunatestory) October 25, 2022

Many people found the video hilarious.

Rashid Sanook 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Brahim66 (@bra66) October 25, 2022

Some users found it to be very embarrassing.

How embarrassing ! — XrpMikey29™️ (@XMikey29) October 25, 2022

Some individuals found this mistake to be very disrespectful for the UK’s PM.

How disrespectful! — Jan Weeks (@Fantanjan) October 25, 2022

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s first Prime Minister of Indian-origin. Rishi Sunak made key Cabinet appointments soon after taking over as the Prime Minister. He has decided that he will keep the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt in place for economic stability. He brought back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary while James Cleverly continued to be Foreign Secretary even after not being a Sunak loyalist.

At the age of 42 years, Sunak is the youngest British PM in 210 years. Robert Jenkinson, the Earl of Liverpool, was younger than him when he took office in 1812 under King George III. The youngest PM in UK’s history remains to be William Pitt the Younger, who became PM at the age of 24 years in 1783.

Member of Parliament of the UK Huw Merriman, who has worked with Sunak, told BBC that Sunak would run the nation like a chief executive running his own office.

