Joe Biden fumbles to describe America in one word, watch video

The video has gone viral with over 7 million views and tons of likes. While some were sympathetic towards the US President, others pointed out how Biden’s on stage fumbles were becoming too common

FP Trending June 24, 2022 13:01:29 IST
US President Joe Biden. AP

US President Joe Biden has yet again grabbed eyeballs for fumbling while describing America in one word. In the video that has gone viral, Biden can be seen saying that America could be defined in one single word. However, when he attempts to do so, he ends up saying, "Asufutimaehaehfutbw."

Have a look at the clip here:

The short clip begins with Biden saying that he had a single word that would describe America perfectly. But then, the President forgets the word and fumbles mid-speech. Vice President Kamala Harris could also be seen standing beside him.

Reacting to it a user wrote that Biden required a reboot.

The second user was unable to believe that this happened for real.

“God Bless America” wrote another.

A user remarked that this could be a ringtone.

Another user said that the President was right as America was the land of chaos and disorder.

Expressing a similar thought, a user wrote, "That’s actually pretty accurate, if you really think about it."

A user made a reference to Rahul Gandhi who is often mocked as ‘Pappu’ and wrote, "Pappu of America."

Earlier, in April, it was an awkward moment for the US President after he had finished his speech and turned right to handshake but there was no one else sharing the stage with him. The 79-year-old President was at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University when this incident took place.

Biden even looked lost on the stage as he bizarrely turned his back to the audience after ending his speech.

