Joe Biden fumbles to describe America in one word, watch video

The video has gone viral with over 7 million views and tons of likes. While some were sympathetic towards the US President, others pointed out how Biden’s on stage fumbles were becoming too common

US President Joe Biden has yet again grabbed eyeballs for fumbling while describing America in one word. In the video that has gone viral, Biden can be seen saying that America could be defined in one single word. However, when he attempts to do so, he ends up saying, "Asufutimaehaehfutbw."

Have a look at the clip here:

America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw pic.twitter.com/laTgT3cnY0 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 22, 2022

The short clip begins with Biden saying that he had a single word that would describe America perfectly. But then, the President forgets the word and fumbles mid-speech. Vice President Kamala Harris could also be seen standing beside him.

The video has gone viral with over 7 million views and tons of likes. While some were sympathetic towards the US President, others pointed out how Biden’s on stage fumbles were becoming too common.

Reacting to it a user wrote that Biden required a reboot.

The second user was unable to believe that this happened for real.

What…seriously…this is a joke right… https://t.co/Sk1AXQJrKg — Dallas Sweet, CAA (@DallasSweet) June 24, 2022

“God Bless America” wrote another.

A user remarked that this could be a ringtone.

This could almost be a "ringtone"... https://t.co/FQQ5wUtk6s — Erik the Red-wave (@realErikJuergen) June 23, 2022

Another user said that the President was right as America was the land of chaos and disorder.

He’s right though this is the land of chaos and disorder https://t.co/ERTPXtLYuD — Ginger Nationalist (@kekginger) June 23, 2022

Expressing a similar thought, a user wrote, "That’s actually pretty accurate, if you really think about it."

That’s actually pretty accurate, if you really think about it https://t.co/MozCfROJj5 — Camel (@Camelworks) June 23, 2022

A user made a reference to Rahul Gandhi who is often mocked as ‘Pappu’ and wrote, "Pappu of America."

Earlier, in April, it was an awkward moment for the US President after he had finished his speech and turned right to handshake but there was no one else sharing the stage with him. The 79-year-old President was at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University when this incident took place.

Biden even looked lost on the stage as he bizarrely turned his back to the audience after ending his speech.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.