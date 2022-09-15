Japan train driver switches off internal lights to let passengers enjoy 'Maple Tunnel'

Located near a mountain valley in northern Kyoto, the tunnel consists of 280 Japanese maple trees. The Eizan Electric Railway train passes routinely through this beautiful place

We all love to travel in trains because of the stunning view we get to witness as it travels through beautiful places. And if you can’t get to see what’s outside of your window, then the trip is not that fun. A driver of Japan’s Eizan Electric Railway train seems to understand this. The driver switches off the light inside the train whenever it passes through the Maple-leaf tunnel so that the passengers can enjoy the beautiful sight. Located near a mountain valley in northern Kyoto, the tunnel consists of 280 Japanese maple trees. The Eizan Electric Railway train passes routinely through this beautiful place.

A video was shared on Twitter showing this train passing through the beautiful tunnel with the caption, “This is stunning! To allow riders to better view autumn leaves, the driver of this Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line switches off the lights so passengers can better view this “Maple Tunnel” outside #Kyoto. Another reason to love #Japan’s rail culture.”

Watch the clip here:

This is stunning! To allow riders to better view autumn leaves, the driver of this Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line switches off the lights so passengers can better view this “Maple Tunnel” outside #Kyoto. Another reason to love #Japan‘s rail culture. pic.twitter.com/EKM6mcqM76 — Taras Grescoe 🚇 (@grescoe) September 13, 2022

While many people were mesmerised and stunned to see the video, some were worried about the safety of women in the train.

“This is terrifying for me as a woman. I hope that safety is better in Japan.”, a user commented.

As a woman, this is terrifying. Hopefully safety is better in Japan. — Caroline the Average Athlete (@averagemaybe) September 13, 2022

A person said, “Japan does have a problem of groping inside trains sadly. But I think that it is probably mostly in very busy lines. Still, I personally wouldn’t be liking sitting in a dark train all of a sudden, whether the leaves are nice or not.”.

Well, unfortunately Japan /does/ have a problem with groping in trains, but I assume mostly in very busy lines maybe? Still, I personally wouldn’t appreciate sitting in a dark train all of a sudden, nice leaves or not :/ — ❄️ Memo’ries (@Indominus_Art) September 14, 2022

Some people pointed out that it is a great idea for the railway company to save electricity.

“This is a really smart way to save or redirect electricity somewhere else. Hats off to this railway company.”, an account said.

What a better way to save or redirect electric elsewhere.

Hats off to the railway company — Robert Kustos (@RobertKustos) September 14, 2022

Some people recalled their beautiful experience on the train.

A user commented, “I had this amazing experience as well, and at first, I thought that it was a malfunction. It was so stunning and beautiful.”.

I experienced it and thought it was a malfunction, at first. It was stunningly beautiful. — Arcistoteles (@pascaltacular) September 14, 2022

The tunnel is 820-foot-long and falls between Ichihara Station and Ninose Station. During spring and summer, the passengers can see the green tunnel of fresh green maple leaves. One can enjoy seeing the red tunnel of red maple leaves during the autumn season. And during the winter, the trees and leaves can be seen covered in snow.

