Italy declares state of emergency amid surge in migrant arrivals via Mediterranean Sea

New Delhi: Italy declared a six-month state of emergency Tuesday to help it deal with a surge in the number of migrants arriving in the country via the Mediterranean Sea.

According to a report, the government approved the measure following a proposal by Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci.

“Let me be clear. The problem will not be solved with this. The solution is possible only through a conscious and responsible intervention by the European Union,” Musumeci said.

In a statement after the Cabinet meeting, the government said the state of emergency was deemed necessary “to carry out with urgency extraordinary measures to reduce congestion” at an overwhelmed migrant shelter on a tiny Italian island in the Mediterranean.

Also needed are “new structures, suitable both for sheltering as well as the processing and repatriation of migrants who don’t have the requisites to stay” in Italy, the government statement said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Italy’s governing coalitions also imposed a state of emergency, enabling the Cabinet to mandate many coping measures by decree, temporarily bypassing the usually long parliamentary process for funding and regulations.

