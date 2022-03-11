President Volodymyr Zelensky is being set up by the West for failure, but even he understands the costs involved

We have heard of the phrase ‘fog of war’. How truth becomes the first casualty during an armed conflict. It is a truism that has stood the test of time. And yet, looking at the ongoing Russian invasion — now in its 15th day — it seemed there is no fog to speak of. The ‘right and wrong’ is remarkably clear.

This war, so far, has been defined by its distinct moral lines and monochromatic contours. There are no shades of gray. There is a murderous assassin on one side. Vladimir Putin, a dictatorial, amoral, bloodthirsty leader trampling over the plucky neighbour with his killing machine, presumably driven by a revanchist desire to restore the glory of Tsarist Russian empire. On the other side is Ukraine, a peace-loving, democratic country which got raided without provocation and is now putting up a heroic resistance against the aggressor led by its president who has in a fortnight become an inspirational global leader, earning standing ovations in Parliaments of Western democracies.

Putin is evil personified. Zelensky is demi-god. It pays to have such clear narratives in a 21st century world dominated by social media hashtags where attention spans are 15 seconds long and 1000-word articles are ‘long-read’. Narratives are important.

What makes this narrative even more appealing is that not only are the Russians evil, but they may also be losing. One of the most sophisticated armies in the planet which has in its arsenal the world’s biggest cache of nuclear warheads and state-of-the-art equipment, is being beaten back by an army quarter its size and lacking in resources. This unreal achievement is also rallying global support.

Social media is littered with images of Russian tanks getting blown up by drones, fighter jets crashing down and troopers losing men by thousands. The Ukrainians, meanwhile, don’t have enough men to even fight the aggressors and are appealing before the world to send volunteers but we are being told that they may still win the war!

At least that’s what the US secretary of state Antony Blinken told the BBC recently where he praised “extraordinary resilience” of the Ukrainian people. We are told that Russian ground forces have lost their aura, Putin’s invincibility has been shattered and “Russia has exposed to its European neighbors and American rivals gaps in its military strategy that can be exploited in future battles.”

One may suspect that a fair bit of mythmaking is going on around Ukraine by the West and its media. It is being said, however, that such urban legends “help dramatize tales of Ukrainian fortitude and Russian aggression” and is very important to keep up the morale. An American think tanker told New York Times that “If Ukraine had no messages of the righteousness of its cause, the popularity of its cause, the valor of its heroes, the suffering of its populace, then it would lose… Not just the information war, but it would lose the overall war.”

So, even as the Russian tanks roll deeper into Ukraine and shells flatten cities, the West’s soft power over narratives and mythmaking (which has been justified on grounds of moral righteousness), has ensured there can only be one winner, and that is Ukraine. That image, however, hides a more sober reality. Those that are not committed to upholding the urban legends of the war recount of a Russian force slowly but inevitably moving towards their objectives.

Here is a comparison of Russian advances into Ukraine between 24-25 Feb and 5 March. Despite many "challenges" and losses, Russian forces keep moving forward. pic.twitter.com/vZ2pcxRFsm — Konrad Muzyka - Rochan Consulting (@konrad_muzyka) March 4, 2022

Kyiv hasn’t fallen. It is putting up a dogged resistance, but it is being slowly surrounded from all sides in a pincer attack, leaving only a southern route open for Ukrainian troops to retreat. Reporters not ideologically committed to any of the sides point out that “Russians will hold a line stretching south from the west of Kiev down to somewhere along the Moldavian border (Transnistria). Or west of a line along the M05 highway. This would completely cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea, a strategic objective.”

10) ... it makes sense the Russians will hold a line stretching south from the west of of Kiev down to somewhere along the Moldavian border (Transnistria). Or west of a line along the M05 highway. This would completely cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea, a strategic objective. pic.twitter.com/IfpAYcdn4B — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) March 9, 2022

US intelligence believes that Putin has been thwarted by a Ukrainian resistance far greater than he had anticipated, but he is determined to prevail. There is also the intriguing possibility that Russians have not unleashed their full firepower on Ukraine yet and is playing the waiting game. Pentagon believes that “it does not appear that Putin is ordering in troops or capabilities from other parts of Russia for the invasion” despite having “a lot of combat power in Ukraine.”

Veteran war reporter Aris Roussinos writes in Unherd that are “barely using their overwhelming air force, and indeed deploying assets they are known to possess like guided munitions and armed drones at a scale far below that seen in the distinctly less existential Syria conflict… perhaps because they are reserving their most modern equipment for a potential military escalation with NATO.”

That is a possibility also pointed out by Sumantra Maitra, national security fellow at the Center for the National Interest, a US-based think tank. Maitra writes that “It is crucial to remember that thus far in Ukraine, Russia has refrained from using its best assets, and the top-tier Russian air force has stayed out of the action. One can speculate that the Russian command is preserving their forces in case the war expands to a regional or continental scale.”

A more sober assessment of the war, therefore, tells us that Russia is still holding back and taking it slow, and keeping open the possibility of engaging its best assets should a larger war break out in the continent. That sounds ominous, but this assessment seems to have been interpreted by the West as an opportunity.