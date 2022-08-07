Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad Gaza commander, 20 terrorists arrested
Israel has launched Operation Breaking Dawn to crack down on Palestinian Islamic Jihad for rocket attacks on thickly populated Israeli cities since the beginning of the week following the arrest of the terror outfit's top leader Bassem al Saadi
Jerusalem: The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) killed Islamic Jihad's southern Gaza division Commander Khaled Mansour and arrested around 20 terrorists in its operations across Palestinian territories as sirens keep blowing across Israeli cities to remind civilians to run for safety.
The IDF in a tweet said that Khaled Mansour as the Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander was responsible for the recent attacks on Israel.
This is Khaled Mansour. As the Islamic Jihad's Southern Gaza Division Commander, he was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & soldiers.
Last night, he was targeted & killed by IDF aircraft.
We will continue to act against any threat to Israel. pic.twitter.com/lhbNib3Sns
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022
Twenty members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad were arrested overnight by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, the army announced on Sunday, as renewed violence flared in the Gaza strip. The rockets attacks have also targeted the biggest of the two Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The attacks that have continued throughout nights, spreading panic and fear amongst Israeli civilians who have been running to safety amid blaring sirens.
🚨 RIGHT NOW: Sirens sounding in the Jerusalem area 🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022
The recent escalation triggered following the arrest of Bassem al Saadi, who Israel balmes for orchestrating a spate of attacks, from West Bank earlier this week.
Ever since the arrest, Islamic Jihad has been attacking Israeli cities with rockets, some of which reportedly also fell with Gaza and killed Palestinians as well.
Around 30% of the rockets fired on Israeli cities dropped within Gaza only, IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said
IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht with an update on the current situation regarding the Islamic Jihad in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/sR5ZFD9zFk
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2022
In response to these attacks inside Israel the IDF Friday morning had started ‘Operation Breaking Dawn’ to crack down on the Islamic Jihad.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Seeking new funds, Gaza's Hamas impose a slew of new taxes
The move by the militant group comes at a time when Gaza's 2.3 million people are suffering not only from a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade, but also from a new jump in prices caused by global supply-chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Israel army kills two Palestinians in West Bank raid
The army also arrested four people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities
Israel strikes on Gaza kill top militant, tensions escalate
In response, Palestinian militants also launched a barrage of rockets as air-raid sirens wailed in Israel and the two sides drew closer to another all-out war