Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad Gaza commander, 20 terrorists arrested

Israel has launched Operation Breaking Dawn to crack down on Palestinian Islamic Jihad for rocket attacks on thickly populated Israeli cities since the beginning of the week following the arrest of the terror outfit's top leader Bassem al Saadi

Jerusalem: The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) killed Islamic Jihad's southern Gaza division Commander Khaled Mansour and arrested around 20 terrorists in its operations across Palestinian territories as sirens keep blowing across Israeli cities to remind civilians to run for safety.

The IDF in a tweet said that Khaled Mansour as the Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander was responsible for the recent attacks on Israel.

This is Khaled Mansour. As the Islamic Jihad's Southern Gaza Division Commander, he was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & soldiers. Last night, he was targeted & killed by IDF aircraft. We will continue to act against any threat to Israel. pic.twitter.com/lhbNib3Sns — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022

Twenty members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad were arrested overnight by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, the army announced on Sunday, as renewed violence flared in the Gaza strip. The rockets attacks have also targeted the biggest of the two Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The attacks that have continued throughout nights, spreading panic and fear amongst Israeli civilians who have been running to safety amid blaring sirens.

🚨 RIGHT NOW: Sirens sounding in the Jerusalem area 🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022

The recent escalation triggered following the arrest of Bassem al Saadi, who Israel balmes for orchestrating a spate of attacks, from West Bank earlier this week.

Ever since the arrest, Islamic Jihad has been attacking Israeli cities with rockets, some of which reportedly also fell with Gaza and killed Palestinians as well.

Around 30% of the rockets fired on Israeli cities dropped within Gaza only, IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said

IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht with an update on the current situation regarding the Islamic Jihad in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/sR5ZFD9zFk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2022

In response to these attacks inside Israel the IDF Friday morning had started ‘Operation Breaking Dawn’ to crack down on the Islamic Jihad.

