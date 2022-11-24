Is Elon Musk going to make public Twitter’s inside story on ‘censorship’ of Hunter Biden laptop saga?

New Delhi: Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, may now throw open the discussions that led Twitter to censor The New York Post’s October 2020 report on Hunter Biden’s laptop leaks just before the 2020 presidential polls.

What was inside Hunter Biden’s laptop?

On 24th October 2020, The New York Post reported that a laptop, most probably owned by Hunter Biden ­— President Joe Biden’s son – at a repair shop in Delaware, had evidence of exchanges between the junior Biden and the board member of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm, who also had him on its payroll, proving that he was asked to use his father’s influence — who was the Vice President at the time — to get rid of an investigation against the firm.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holding, a Ukrainian energy firm, in 2014 at a payroll of $50,000. The leaked emails proved that Hunter facilitated a meeting between his father, the then VP, and another board member at Burisma. This meeting took place a year before Joe Biden arm twisted the Ukrainian government to fire Viktor Shokin, a prosecutor who was probing the corruption case in the energy firm that included the junior Biden, by threatening to withhold a loan guarantee worth $1 billion.

In a discussion at a Council of Foreign Affairs event in 2018 Joe Biden himself boasted that he told the Ukrainians if the prosecutor was not fired, they won’t get the money.

Shokin was fired within hours after Biden’s threat.

Twitter’s censorship and the man behind it

However, the revealing story was censored by Twitter ahead of US Presidential polls that eventually saw Joe Biden defeat the incumbent President Donald Trump.

This censorship story may now be brought out in the public domain according to Elon Musk’s reply to a tweet asking for the same.

A tweet asked, “Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of Transparency.”

Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of Transparency. — ALX 🇺🇸 #BringThemBack  (@alx) November 24, 2022

“This (bringing out the discussions about the decision to censor the NY Post’s story) is necessary to restore public trust”, Musk responded hinting at making the reasons behind the decision public.

This is necessary to restore public trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

However, interestingly Elon has widely defended the man responsible for censoring the story, Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter who resigned only a couple of weeks ago.

Roth headed the department that censored the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential polls.

The story was prevented from being shared publicly and also as a private message.

Roth, had in 2021, defended the decision by claiming to have learnt from ‘government officials’ that Hunter Biden would be ‘targeted with rumours of a hack and leak story’.

He had even in a 2017 tweet termed then-President Donald Trump and his team as “Nazis.”

However, Twitter has earlier responded to his politically charged comments by saying their policies and enforcement actions were not driven by an individual alone.

Musk, interestingly, while firing old Twitter executives after he took control on October 27, defended Roth as a person who is “high in integrity”.

To his comments against Trump, Musk said, “We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs.”

We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.