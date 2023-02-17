Internet goes for a ride over Imran Khan's 'ghee costing 600 billion per kg' claim; check reactions
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, in his latest address, mistakenly claimed that prices of ghee have gone up to 600 billion PKR per kg in the country
At a time when Pakistan continues to lurch from one crisis to another with its inflation rate going at a 48-year high, its citizens have also criticised the government for the hike in cost of living. Speaking of which, soon after the country’s Finance Bill was tabled in Pakistan’s National Assembly, former prime minister Imran Khan took a jibe at the Shehbaz Sharif government and further warned the country to brace for another wave of inflation. While pointing out a slew of issues with the budget and current government, the PTI leader, in what can be called a ‘slip of the tongue’ went on to claim that the prices of 1 kg ghee in Pakistan have gone from PKR 380 billion to PKR 600 billion.
How Twitter reacted to Imran Khan’s ‘ghee gaffe’?
The video of the particular part went viral too quickly, sparking a laughter riot on Twitter. Social media users who were too quick to spot the gaffe widely shared the video with their hilarious reactions.
Check the video:
Buy 1 kg ghee in 600 billion rupees. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/60gKujPMZ9
— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 15, 2023
In reaction to this video, many took to the comment section and posted comments like “I wonder how he kept record of run rate required or wickets to be taken while he was Pakistan cricket team captain”, “He’s called Im the dim for a reason”, “My net worth is 600×5=30,000 billion PKR. (5 kg ghee pra ha kitchen me)”.
Check more reactions:
A Ghee company owner after selling 600 billion per kg pic.twitter.com/pzpRDDz53j
— Bila (@SuspendedBilaMX) February 15, 2023
This is what happens when @ImranKhanPTI does a press conference after 7 pm 💉 pic.twitter.com/6Ao9Qj3ClS
— Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) February 15, 2023
Clarified butter/Ghee costs #PKR 600 Billion/ KG ~ Former PM #ImranKhan
Either #Pakistan is Super #Rich or its people are super high 🤔 #inflation #economy #poor pic.twitter.com/AGuIfsuLi5
— Jester™ (@JesterBhai1) February 16, 2023
Gold plated ghee with radar absorbent material .
— Vedant (@VedantBhat7559) February 15, 2023
— Akshoya (@akshoya12) February 15, 2023
Genius @ImranKhanPTI math is outstanding#ghee is 600 billion in #Pakistan #CocaineBear #ImranKhanOurRedLine
pic.twitter.com/LkEBMc06pm
— Arshad Shaheen (@arshad_shaheen) February 16, 2023
Rising prices in Pakistan
At a time when the Pakistan government is struggling to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout while meeting its “tough” conditions, it has been left with no other choice but to hike prices across the country, making it almost impossible for citizens to survive. Taxes have been increased making many necessary commodities unaffordable.
While the government’s financial bill has led to an increase in the price of flour, ghee, dal, chicken, and other essential items, the hike of the General Sales Tax (GST) from 17 percent to 18 per cent has also impacted fuel prices. With this, petrol prices in Pakistan have gone to Rs 272 per litre while diesel prices stand at Rs 280 per litre.
