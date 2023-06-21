International Yoga Day is marked annually today, 21 June. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness of the many health benefits associated with yoga that can bolster the physical, mental, and emotional health and wellness. Yoga is an ancient tradition that originated in India and has gained worldwide popularity due to its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. An important aspect of the International Yoga Day is its ability to draw people from a wide range of cultures, backgrounds, and countries.

Theme

The United Nations (UN) announces the theme for International Yoga Day every year. In 2014, in recognition of yoga’s universal appeal, the UN set today as International Yoga Day. Each year’s theme highlights a particular aspect of yoga and its significance and impact on society. As part of this year’s International Yoga Day 2023, the theme is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which beautifully articulates our shared goal of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

History and significance

In September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first proposed the idea of Yoga Day in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. During his speech, he stressed the benefits of yoga for health and well-being, suggesting that 21 June be declared International Yoga Day. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly designated the day as International Yoga Day after receiving overwhelming support from its members.

One of the most significant aspects of International Yoga Day is its ability to unite people of different backgrounds, cultures, and nations to celebrate and practice yoga together. It facilitates the experience and understanding of yoga’s physical and psychological benefits, as well as its profound impact on personal and societal well-being. Practicing yoga promotes mindfulness, improves physical fitness, decreases stress, and cultivates peace and harmony within.

The day is marked by a variety of activities and events around the world to commemorate it. There are yoga sessions, workshops, and demonstrations conducted in parks, public places, schools, and yoga studios by enthusiasts, practitioners, and experts. People of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in these events and experience the transformative powers of yoga.

Yoga Day emphasises the benefits of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. The event provides an opportunity for individuals and communities to experience the transformative effects of yoga together. As a global observance, it promotes the acceptance, recognition, and dissemination of yoga as a valuable health and harmony tool.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.