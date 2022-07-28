International Tiger Day 2022: History, significance and why the day is celebrated

Tigers are unfortunately the species that are nearing extinction. Therefore, to spread awareness about the need to conserve tigers, International Tiger Day is marked every year

International Tiger Day or World Tiger Day is celebrated annually on 29 July to make people aware of the dangers and problems faced by tigers around the globe. The cutting down of trees which causes loss of habitat, illegal trading and hunting are some of the prime factors behind the declining population of the tigers.

History

The decision to recognise this day was taken in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The representatives from around 13 countries announced that the tiger-populated countries would take steps to double the tiger population by 2022.

Significance

In 1973, Project Tiger was launched in India with a unique plan to save tigers on the planet. Since its formative years, there were 9 tiger reserves but the Tiger Project coverage has increased significantly over time.

A conservation goal which was so ambitious was set up by the governments of the 13 range countries to double the number of wild tigers by this year.

However, the tiger is still categorised as 'endangered'. It has lost 93 percent of its range and tiger numbers have dipped from 100,000 a century ago. Poaching and habitat destruction are among the leading causes.

Observing World Tiger Day assumes importance because as per the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there are only 3900 wild tigers present around the globe.

Tigers are of different colours like White tigers, White Tiger with black stripes, Brown tiger with black stripes, and Golden tigers and watching them walk can be a wonderful sight. So far, Bali Tiger, Caspian Tiger, Javan Tiger, and Tiger Hybrids are the species that are extinct. It is important to focus on the matter of tiger conservation as it plays an important role in protecting and maintaining the balance of our ecosystem.

