International Friendship Day 2022: Here's how you can wish your besties

International Friendship Day is marked annually on 30 July. Friends are an integral part of our life and there can’t be a single day spent without them. The day is celebrated to promote the idea of meeting new people and making friends while taking a step towards bridging the gap and also finding unity and love within diversity.

The day may be celebrated in different ways but the basic idea behind the celebration remains the same. It is a time that you recognise your friends' contribution to your life, express your love and pay a tribute to them.

Here are some of the wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your beloved friends and bring a smile on their face to make them realise their importance in your life-

You are a blessing of my life. I’m grateful to God that we became friends. Happy Friendship Day! I find myself extremely lucky to have a friend like you who is much more than a friend to me, who is my life. Warm wishes on Friendship Day. Our friendship will stay as long as stars twinkle in the sky, till the water runs dry & till the day I die. Happy International Friendship Day! Happy International Friendship Day 2022! You were always there whenever I needed guidance, support, and someone to watch my back. Thank you for everything! You have been everything that a true friend can ever be. You are one of the most precious gifts of God and I wish that we remain best friends for life. Wishing you a very happy International Friendship Day! Friendships are priceless. Don’t let your real friends who protect you, nurture you, care for you and love you unconditionally go away. Wishing all of them a peaceful and joyous life. Happy Friendship Day! I am blessed to have a friend, who walks beside me, supports me and is ready to hold me when I fall. And, I am lucky to have that friend in you. Happy Friendship Day!

