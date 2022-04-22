International Earth Day 2022: Theme, history and significance of the day
This year’s Earth Day theme is to 'Invest In Our Planet', which will cater around building healthy cities, countries and economies
Earth Day is observed every year on 22 April across the globe to raise awareness about environmental protection and the issues that the planet is facing. From oceans being filled with plastic, extreme heat to wildfires and floods, the earth is clearly urging a call to action.
Also known as International Mother Earth Day, it is an occasion to join hands and acknowledge the global climate crisis which needs immediate attention. This special event focuses on the growing concerns of overpopulation, depleting quality of the environment and loss of biodiversity.
Theme 2022:
This year’s Earth Day theme is to 'Invest In Our Planet'. The theme will cater around building healthy cities, countries and economies. The objective of the theme is focused on accelerating solutions to combat the world’s greatest threat - climate change, and to initiate everyone to do their part.
The Earth Day organisation feels what each individual does, and how we do it has a huge impact on our ecosystems. Hence, this affects the pace of corporate and government action.
https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2022-action-toolkit/
History and Significance:
Through a resolution that was adopted in 2009, the General Assembly selected 22 April as International Mother Earth Day. However, the history attached to it dates back to the 1970s when an environmental protection norm was not yet a priority.
In 1972, the UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm had marked the beginning of a global awareness among people, living species and the planet.
Much later in 1992, the Statement of principles for the Sustainable Management of Forests and the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development were adopted at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit by more than 178 governments.
From then on, the United Nations celebrates this special day through a platform called ‘Harmony with Nature’ for global sustainable development on International Mother Earth Day.
