Every year, the International Day of the Nacho is marked on 21 October. This Mexican snack is a favourite for many people, with different toppings and flavours that appeal to everyone’s taste buds. Whether it is a party, watching a movie or even the need for an evening snack, nachos are the perfect option for many people.

History:

While everyone loves to munch on this crispy and cheesy dish, a few realise that the dish was invented back in 1943. According to TIME Magazine, the recipe was created by Ignacio Anaya, a chef at the town of Piedras Negras in Mexico. Anaya made the dish with whatever was left in his kitchen, after a group of American military wives had decided to stop at the town for dinner, only to realise that no restaurants were open.

Taking pity on them, Anaya invented the snack and named it after his own nickname Nacho. He sliced and fried some tortilla chips, put sliced jalapeños and shredded cheddar on them and put the dish in the oven for a few minutes.

The recipe was later recorded at Eagle Pass, which gave credit to Anaya for the recipe. Since then, the dish has been a favourite in Mexico, as well as the rest of the world.

Growing popularity of the snack:

Nachos are a part of the growing Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. According to news reports, the FMCG industry is expected to grow between two and five percent a year globally. India, in particular, will see a huge rise in the industry, with ad spending by FMCG food and drink brands rising by 14 percent annually.

In India, nachos have boosted their availability in smaller towns and cities. In March this year, to increase the reach of their brand, PepsiCo-owned nacho brand Dorito appointed actor Kartik Aaryan as the first brand ambassador of the product in India.

Furthermore, many nacho brands have launched Rs 10 entry-level packets in smaller cities and towns to increase consumers of the product. The cost-effective packets and easy availability of nachos have made it a favourite of many consumers.