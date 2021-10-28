International Animation Day 2021: Significance and how it is being celebrated this year

On this day, in the year 1892, the birth of animation took place as the first public performance of projected moving images at the renowned Emile Reynaud’s Theatre Optique in the city of Paris.

Every year on 28 October, International Animation Day (IAD) is marked and celebrated across the world. On this day, in the year 1892, the birth of animation took place as the first public performance of projected moving images at the renowned Emile Reynaud’s Theatre Optique in the city of Paris.

IAD was proclaimed as an international observance in the year 2002 by the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) who termed it to be the main global event to celebrate the art of animation. The day was introduced and initiated by ASIFA, which is a member of UNESCO.

ASIFA helps in promoting and coordinating IAD celebrations all over the world where they put the art of animation in the limelight. From the past few years, this unique event has been observed and commemorated in more than 50 countries.

How is the day being celebrated?

ASIFA India is observing International Animation Day 2021 with three days of power-packed events and programs for the people. Various events took place on 26, 27, and today, 28 October, the celebrations will come to an end.

During the special three days, cultural institutions are welcome to join in by screening animated films, exhibiting their artwork and stills, organizing workshops and other events that can help in promoting the art of animation, and providing technical demonstrations for budding learners.

For the unversed, ASIFA India was formed by "Vani" Saraswathi Balgam and led with a team of six members who include Siva Kasetti, Ramakrishna Polina, Sanjay Khimesara, Sesha Prasad, Ramakrishnan Vinod, and Priyanka Ajit.

Significance: Through these events, ASIFA aims to support the opportunities for celebration and exchange this program offers. By collaborating with agents of different countries, ASIFA also makes ways in connecting animators with each other so that they can bring the art of animation to the general public. It also throws light on celebrating the unique art form.

