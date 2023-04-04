Taking down Instagram: Instagram users have IQ of less than 100, says Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s hot takes and controversial statements have a fanbase of their own. Often Musk’s antics and statements on Twitter have landed him in some hot soup or the other. Musk’s recent potshots at Instagram users might land him in trouble, yet again.

Elon Musk’s newest target appears to be Instagram, as the tycoon has mocked the platform for allowing anyone to join up without much restriction on anything. He stated on Twitter that individuals who use Instagram have a very low IQ and do not even have a 100 IQ.

“Instagram users have IQ less than 100”

“They should really get rid of that 100 IQ maximum limit for creating an Instagram account,” he tweeted. Of course, Musk was joking, and there is no such restriction on this social media site. However, he also stated unequivocally that Instagram users have an IQ of less than 100.

In common culture, IQ exams are not viewed as necessary standards for testing human intellect, and it is entirely dependent on experience, knowledge, and skill sets. For those who are unaware, a score of less than 100 is considered below average, while a number of 130 or greater is considered extremely intelligent.

While Elon Musk did not specify why he thinks Instagram users have a low IQ, there is a possibility he has seen some poor or fake material on the popular photo-video-sharing platform.

Musk gets mocked for Twitter Blue

Following his most recent tweet on IQ levels of Instagram users, one of Musk’s fans mocked him, saying Musk should implement this IQ restriction function for Twitter. Musk has yet to respond, but he has already disappointed many people by requesting them to pay for the blue verification badge and asking businesses to pay about $1000 a month, plus $50 a month for affiliate accounts.

Musk is adamant that if individuals do not pay for the badge, they will lose their verification. However, many people on Twitter have refused to pay a high price for the mark and have chastised Musk for charging for something so trivial and yet so important.

On and off with Instagram

Although this is the first time that he has said anything about people who use Instagram, Musk has chastised the platform on a number of occasions. Back in 2018, Musk deleted his Instagram account. “Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water,” Musk tweeted in response to a question about what drove him to delete his account on the social media platform.

Musk also tweeted an alternative explanation: “Didn’t ‘like’ it”.

In 2022, however, he revealed in a podcast that he has a secret account on Instagram which is not known to his followers on Twitter. Apparently, he has only 54 or so odd followers on Instagram, all of whom are people close to him.

