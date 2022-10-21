Bike racing competitions are not a very uncommon form of sport. While racing on roads and tracks can look normal, doing the same on the hills is quite very different and definitely very scary to imagine. That being said, downhill races are quite popular in foreign countries where hundreds of bikers gather together for various marathons at valley bottoms across Europe and other nations. One such marathon video which has gone viral shows a biker going all the way down a hill as he participates in the Red Bull Rampage.

Notably, as the gnarliest gravity mountain biking competition is all set to begin on Friday in Utah, it has already got the attention of several Rampage lovers and will definitely keep you on the edge.

Meanwhile, shared by a journalist named Abhijit Majumder on his Twitter handle, the 55 seconds video starts with the biker standing at the edge of the mountain and further riding his way down to the bottom of the valley amid rough terrains. An insane sight to witness, the video has already gone viral and grabbed the attention of many.

The biker can be seen speeding down the mountain and tearing up the dirt as onlookers watch upon it.

Watch the video:



Majumder captioned the video with, “This is insane.” In addition to this, the user also shared another link to a video of a man and his journey with a cycle.

In the meantime, the video has grabbed the attention of many on Twitter and people also took to the comment section to share their views. While a user commented, “Amazing… slightly mad?”, another person wrote, “Humans can achieve anything. Nothing is impossible.”

One more user commented, “There is an event called “red bull rampage” for all downhillers all over the world to challenge their gut on tracks like that and still showing their art- skills while jumping and leaping their bike.”

Check some reactions:

Amazing… slightly mad? — David Burke (@davidofhook) October 20, 2022

Humans can achieve anything. Nothing is impossible 👏👏 — জয়তি Chakravorti 🇮🇳 (@Jayati69) October 20, 2022

Man has balls of steel 💀💀 — Licht Bach (@rihito_bahha) October 20, 2022

It’s more insane a bicycle can balance once you put a conscious being on it. — Aravind (@aravind) October 20, 2022

Just terrific. Out of the world — Sanik (@Sanik24357924) October 20, 2022

I’m dy:ng frm anxiety just watching this! What’s the need to tempt fate so much? These ppl need to do some dhyana- they’ll have such a deep level of awareness that they’ll find seemingly mundane things so exciting that they won’t have to resort to such insane things 4 excitement! — aniara..🥀🥀🥀 (@aniara__) October 20, 2022



The video has so far been viewed over 1.7 lakh times and has received more than 5,000 likes.

