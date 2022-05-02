India ended three decades of political instability by pressing a button, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed members of the Indian community at the Theater at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany, on Monday
Modi arrived in Berlin on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France.
Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Berlin. https://t.co/alspwulUS4
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022
After the prime minister arrived at the venue he tried his hands at playing a drum.
#WATCH | Germany: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a drum, as he arrived at Theater at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to address members of the Indian community. pic.twitter.com/VsH0TLK6F6
— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022
Modi began his address by stating that he is in the German capital to neither talk about himself nor the Modi government.
"I want to talk to you about the capabilities of crores of Indians and sing their praises. When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here," he said.
The prime minister said his words include all the children of Maa Bharati who live in every corner of the world. "The people of India ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button. After 30 years a full majority government was elected in 2014 and the people of India made the government stronger in 2019," he said.
"We are celebrating 75 years of independence this year. I am the first prime minister who was born in independent India. The peak on which India would be at the time it celebrates 100 years of independence, India is strongly taking step after step and walking swiftly toward that goal," he added.
Modi said through reforms his government is transforming the country. "For reform, political will is needed. Today India is moving forward in all fields including quality of life, quality of education and others. The country, bureaucracy, government offices are same but now we are getting better results," he said.
He added "we ended 25,000 compliances and 1,500 laws to make doing business in India easy."
When the world faces a problem, India brings forward solutions, like the world is facing a crisis regarding wheat production. The Indian farmers have come forward to help, the prime minister said.
The new India does not think of a secure future alone. It takes risks, it innovates, it incubates, he said adding, "I remember that around 2014, our country had only 200-400 startups. Today, the country has more than 68,000 startups."
Today, all global parameters say that several dozens of these startups have become unicorns. It's not restricted to unicorns alone, today India can proudly say that numerous unicorns are becoming decacons too. It means they are crossing the level of USD 10 billion, Modi said.
Continuing on the progress of the country, Modi said, "today, they are not chaining down the innovators, the country is pushing them forward by pumping vigour in them. If you want to innovate in geospatial area, or build new kinds of drones or rockets or satellites - today India offers the most open and nurturing environment for this."
The price of internet data is so low in India that it is unbelievable for many nations. Last year, India's share was 40 per cent in real-time global digital payments. "Now no PM will have to say that I send Rs 1 from Delhi but only 15 paise reaches", the prime minister said.
The elated audience then chanted "2024 - Modi Once More"
Twenty Twenty Four - Modi Once More - Indian Diaspora in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/sdomEBv5zW
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 2, 2022
Earlier, the PMO's twitter handle shared a video of the audience with the caption, "Every Indian, no matter where he or she is, always has an emotional connect with Vande Mataram":
Every Indian, no matter where he or she is, always has an emotional connect with Vande Mataram. pic.twitter.com/977BbAey2U
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 2, 2022
This address to the Indian community was given shortly after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations which were co-chaired by Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
He also held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.
With input from agencies
