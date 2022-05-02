India ended three decades of political instability by pressing a button, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed members of the Indian community at the Theater at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany, on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed members of the Indian community at the Theater at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany on Monday.

Modi arrived in Berlin on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France.

Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Berlin. https://t.co/alspwulUS4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

After the prime minister arrived at the venue he tried his hands at playing a drum.

#WATCH | Germany: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on a drum, as he arrived at Theater at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to address members of the Indian community. pic.twitter.com/VsH0TLK6F6 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Modi began his address by stating that he is in the German capital to neither talk about himself nor the Modi government.

"I want to talk to you about the capabilities of crores of Indians and sing their praises. When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here," he said.

The prime minister said his words include all the children of Maa Bharati who live in every corner of the world. "The people of India ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button. After 30 years a full majority government was elected in 2014 and the people of India made the government stronger in 2019," he said.

"We are celebrating 75 years of independence this year. I am the first prime minister who was born in independent India. The peak on which India would be at the time it celebrates 100 years of independence, India is strongly taking step after step and walking swiftly toward that goal," he added.

Modi said through reforms his government is transforming the country. "For reform, political will is needed. Today India is moving forward in all fields including quality of life, quality of education and others. The country, bureaucracy, government offices are same but now we are getting better results," he said.

He added "we ended 25,000 compliances and 1,500 laws to make doing business in India easy."

When the world faces a problem, India brings forward solutions, like the world is facing a crisis regarding wheat production. The Indian farmers have come forward to help, the prime minister said.