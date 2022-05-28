India delivers consignment of over 25 tons of medical supplies to Sri Lanka

Indian Naval Ship Gharial was deployed for the delivery of humanitarian assistance materials expeditiously as part of Mission SAGAR IX

Colombo: Acting High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka Vinod K Jacob handed over a consignment of over 25 tons of medical supplies, donated by the Government of India to Minister of Health, Keheliya Rambukwella in Colombo on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that the consignment is valued at close to Rs 260 million. "Ongoing commitment to the people of #SriLanka!!!Acting High Commissioner @VinodKJacob76 handed over a donation of more than 25 tons of medical supplies, with a value of SLR 260 #million, to Hon'ble Health Minister @Keheliya_R in #Colombo today," the Indian mission in Sri Lanka said.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Gharial, a 5600 tons Landing Ship was deployed for the delivery of humanitarian assistance materials expeditiously as part of Mission SAGAR IX. In addition to medical supplies, the ship also carried onboard kerosene for the use of fishermen in Sri Lanka. The consignment of kerosene shall be distributed among the beneficiaries by Ceylon Fisheries Harbor Corporation in the coming days.

"Humanitarian supplies which came on board #INS Gharial also include kerosene for use by fishermen in #lka. These supplies will be distributed among the beneficiaries in the coming days," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted.

The medical consignment was donated in response to requests by various organisations and hospitals spread across different parts of the country. The representatives of Suwasariya Foundation and Member of Parliament Dr Harsha De Silva had pointed out the medical requirements to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his Sri Lanka visit in March 2022 and these requirements are now being met through these donations.

In addition, medical supplies to General Hospital Hambantota, Teaching Hospital, Peradeniya and Teaching Hospital, Jaffna are also being catered to, the High Commission said as quoted by Colombo Page.

Another large consignment of medical supplies for Teaching Hospital, Peradeniya was earlier delivered onboard INS Gharial on 29 April, 2022. These humanitarian supplies are in continuation of the Government of India's ongoing support to the people of Sri Lanka in multiple forms such as financial assistance, forex support, material supply and many more. These efforts prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy which places people-to-people engagement is still active. These are complemented by the people of India who have also been donating generously to their brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka, according to the Colombo Page.

The Ongoing commitment to the people of Sri Lanka attests to the importance attached by the peoples of India and Sri Lanka to the well-being of each other, the High Commission said.

