In Sri Lanka, economic crisis turns into bonanza for second-hand car dealers

The number of taxis has also fallen sharply, with drivers selling their cabs to cash in on the dizzying prices, and those still working charging double their old fares or more.
"You must have your own car," said Udaya Hegoda Arachchi, another buyer preparing to bite the bullet at a dealership.
"We can't expect prices to come down anytime soon, given the economic situation in the country," he told AFP.
Covid has sent Sri Lanka into a tailspin, drying up all-important earnings from tourism and foreign remittances.
In March 2020 the government brought in a wide-ranging import ban -- including for new cars -- to stop foreign currency from leaving the country.
But the policy has not been able to staunch the outflow of dollars, and has instead left the nation struggling to source critical goods.
Food retailers have rationed rice, restaurants have shuttered because they cannot find cooking gas, and cash-strapped power utilities unable to afford oil have imposed rolling blackouts. Farmers have run out of fertiliser.
- Chinese debt -
Rating agencies have warned that Sri Lanka might default soon although the government says it will meet its commitments. It is trying to renegotiate its Chinese debts with Beijing.
The import ban has also left car parts in short supply, meaning drivers are at risk of being stranded after a breakdown.
Ravi Ekanayake told AFP that his Colombo repair garage was doing a roaring trade from owners unable to afford the astronomical costs of switching to a new vehicle.
"But parts are scarce. It is a catch-22: You either get caught with an old car without parts or you don't have the money to buy a new car."
Financial analyst Murtaza Jafferjee said the prices also underscored a problem caused by excessive money printing by a cash-strapped central bank, with "too much money chasing too few goods".
He said the prices were also increasing transport costs and adding to inflation, which hit a record 14 percent in December.
"When vehicles become unaffordable for a segment of society, their activities will be limited. Then we will also see a loss of economic output," the CEO of JB Securities said.
"We are about to collapse and not many people appreciate the depth of the problem."
