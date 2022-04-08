Imran Khan faces another no-trust motion tomorrow: What's in store for the embattled PM?

It was an end to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s bid to thwart a no-confidence motion against his government when the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly and declared the Deputy Speaker’s ruling as unconstitutional

It was an end to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid to thwart a no-confidence motion against his government when the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly and declared the Deputy Speaker’s ruling as unconstitutional.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted during the hearing that the Deputy Speaker’s ruling is a violation of Article 95.

“The real question at hand is what happens next. We have to look at national interests,” he had said.

The Deputy Speaker of the National assembly blocked a no-confidence motion against Khan, which led Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the House and endorse Khan’s recommendation to hold fresh elections in 90 days.

The Supreme Court has also ruled out a review petition. The no-confidence vote against Imran Khan will now be held on Saturday at 10 am.

Meanwhile, the outgoing PM has called a cabinet meeting on Friday evening and will address the nation.

I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2022

Even though there hasn’t been any Pakistani prime minister who could complete a full term, Khan, if he loses the vote, would be the first to be ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Ahead of the 9 April no-confidence vote, let’s take a look at what is next for Imran Khan:

What has happened so far?

Since he was elected in July 2018, support for Imran Khan has gradually receded on account of increasing inflation and a burdening foreign debt.

According to a BBC report, some experts have suggested Khan’s political shakiness to an increasingly fraught relationship between him and the military.

Also read: How Imran Khan was the best thing to have happened to Pakistan — from India’s perspective

Over the last few months, Khan’s opponents seized on these perceived weaknesses and persuaded a number of his coalition partners to defect from his coalition government.

On 3 April, opposition leaders put the no-confidence motion to the National Assembly in a bid to oust Khan from power, which was swiftly blocked by Speaker Qasim Suri, saying there was a "clear nexus" with a foreign state to bring about a change of government.

Suri ruled that the motion violated Article 5 of the country’s Constitution, which calls for “Loyalty to State and obedience to Constitution and law”.

The Pakistan prime minister had been saying that the no-trust motion is part of a “foreign-funded conspiracy” hatched against his government. Fawad Chaudhary used Clause 1 of Article 5 to reiterate the allegation.

Khan subsequently announced the dissolution of parliament, with fresh elections to be held in the next 90 days.

The move caught the Opposition unawares. After the deputy speaker’s announcement, lawmakers started protesting and moving towards the well of the chamber.

Stunned opposition leaders said that they would challenge the move before the SC, calling it “unprecedented” and a “blatant violation” of the Constitution.

“What Imran Khan has done is against the laws. We’re approaching our lawyers. The speaker has also done undemocratic work. Imran Khan has exposed himself through this move. We will be present inside the National Assembly until this decision is reversed,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party.

After hearing the petitions filed against Khan’s move, the Supreme Court on Thursday restored the National Assembly. The no-confidence vote against Imran Khan will now be held on Saturday at 10 am.

What’s next for Imran Khan?

The Supreme Court has ordered the no-trust vote to go ahead on 9 April, which could result in Khan’s removal as prime minister.

In such an event, the Assembly will need to appoint a new prime minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif is being seen as the opposition’s candidate for the post of prime minister.

Looking at the current numbers, Khan is not expected to survive the no-confidence motion since it has lost the support of dozens of leaders who left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined the opposition.

The opposition already has more than the 172 votes needed in the 342-member House to oust Khan.

To be able to remain in power, Khan would need to bring back about two dozen dissidents back to the PTI, who are likely to vote against him on Saturday.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.