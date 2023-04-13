Karachi: Imran Khan married his third wife Bushra Riaz Wattoo, better known as Bushra Bibi, to become prime minister of Pakistan.

The nikahkhwan (cleric), who solemnised the marriage, told a Islamabad court that according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, there was a predication of him becoming the PM if he marries Bushra Bibi in January 2018.

Mufti Muhammad Saeed Khan, the cleric, in his statement before the Islamabad district and sessions court, claimed that Imran contacted him over the phone on 1 January, 2018, asking him to solemnise his marriage with Bushra Bibi.

He further said the PTI chief took him to a house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Lahore where a woman identified herself as Bushra Bibi’s sister and said he asked the woman if Bushra Bibi’s nikah could be solemnised as per Shariah.

Wishing Chairman @ImranKhanPTI and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple. #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/BYHQ9CCaA8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 18, 2018

The cleric further said the woman told him that all the conditions of the Shariah for Bushra Bibi’s marriage were fulfilled. Following her assurance, the nikah (marriage) was solemnised on 1 January, 2018.

Imran Khan's wedding with Bushra Bibi was 'un-Islamic'

Mufti Saeed told the court that Imran Khan knowingly married Bushra Bibi during her 'Iddat' period, the time when a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her.

According to reports, Bushra Bibi's divorce took place on 14 November, 2017 and the Iddat was completed on 14 February, 2018.

A report by The News claimed that Imran appealed to Mufti Saeed to not give any statement to the media at that time to hide his lie, adding that the former Pakistan PM told the cleric to maintain the PTI chief’s integrity under any condition.

Before Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan.

The cleric further claimed that Imran Khan contacted him again in February 2018, requesting him to conduct another nikah with Bushra Bibi on the pretext that the first time her iddat had not been completed.

Mufti Saeed told the court that Imran Khan himself said the first nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal.

