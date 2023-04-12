Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during her 'Iddat'

Islamabad: Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi — his third wife — during her ‘Iddat’ period, despite despite knowing everything, Mufti Saeed, who solemnised the couple’s Nikah, has claimed.

‘Iddat’ is the time a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her.

The cleric made the statement during the proceedings of a case related to alleged “un-Islamic Nikah” of Imran Khan with Bushra Riaz Wattoo — better known as Bushra Bibi, Geo News reported.

The couple got married in February 2018.

Zulfi Bukhari, a friend of Imran Khan, and former PTI leader Awn Chaudhry had earlier said the Nikah was solemnised by Mufti Saeed in Lahore, while both of them stood as witness.

“Imran Khan contacted me on phone on January 2018. At that time I had good ties with Imran Khan and I was a member of his core committee… Imran Khan asked me to solemnise his nikkah with Bushra Bibi,” said Mufti Saeed as he appeared before a local court in Islamabad with his lawyer to record his statement.

He further claimed that a woman accompanying Bushra Bibi showed herself as her sister. “I asked her (the woman) if Bushra Bibi’s Nikah can be (solemnised) as per Shariah,” Mufti Saeed said.

Mufti Saeed said the woman, who was accompanying Bushra Bibi, told him that all requirements for the marriage under the Shariah were complete and he solemnised Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018 over the woman’s assurance, Geo News reported.

“Then the former premier contacted me again on February 2018 and requested me to solemnise his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again as the first time it was against the Shariah,” Mufti Saeed claimed.

Quoting Imran Khan, the cleric said that Bushra Bibi had been divorced on November 2017 and that there was a “prediction” that Khan will become the prime minister if he marries her. He added that the first Nikah was illegal which had been solemnised based on the “prediction”.

Before Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan.

(With inputs from agencies)

