Imran Khan attack: Internet filled with memes as '#PakCivilWar' trends on Twitter

The political situation in Pakistan has taken a turn for the worse with the attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was heading a rally on Thursday when an assailant attempted to shoot him. While Imran Khan survived with a bullet injury in his leg, his party has accused “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s Interior Minister and a top ISI General” of the attack, without furnishing any proof. PTI supporters have announced nation-wide protests on Friday till Imran Khan’s demands of snap elections and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are met. As the precarious situation in the neighbouring country has the potential to turn into what many are terming ‘civil war’, the public on Twitter did not shy away from seeing the lighter side of things.

From comparing the situation to Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur to more, Twitter could not stop pondering the implications of the political developments in Pakistan. Here are the best memes on the issue:

Some joked that the ongoing developments should be termed as “Gangs of Pakistan.



Others wondered how the so-called ‘civil war’ will happen considering the economic crisis there.

A few people wondered what the Taliban would be feeling about the developments.



Khan’s party itself put out a meme praising the man who had tackled the assailant, thus saving Khan’s life.

Some took pot shots at the nation’s chequered history of political assassinations.



Implications of Imran Khan’s shooting:

The attack on Imran Khan has further galvanised his supporters. Videos circulating on social media show many PTI supporters taking to the streets and clashing with security forces. The purported assassination attempt on the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has dramatically increased the pressure on the government. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack, reports say that the country’s media regulator has warned television channels to avoid repeating the allegations levied by Khan’s party.

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April this year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote. Since then, the leader has been calling for snap elections and repeatedly blaming his ouster on American interference.

