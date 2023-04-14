Tesla Model 3 to get a facelift? Images of ‘refreshed’ Project Highland Model 3 EV leaks online

Tesla’s automobiles are not conventional in any sense of the word. The EV giant simply refuses to adhere to the usual model-year upgrade schedule that every other firm follows. As a result, its cars receive changes on a rolling basis, often more than once a year, but there are clues that a considerably revamped Model 3 sedan is on the road.

According to reports from late last year, Tesla was working on a Model 3 facelift under the codename “Project Highland.” EV fans in the United States reported seeing Project Highland units in the months that followed. The front and back ends of the Model 3 Project Highland vehicles were always hidden.

Also read: Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, sparks speculation of Tesla coming to India

A photograph published on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit, on the other hand, supposedly shows the first view of a Tesla Model 3 Project Highland unit. Although the car in the photo is still partially covered, the viewable areas already exhibit some notable differences from the existing Model 3.

The rumoured Project Highland Model 3’s headlights were immediately recognisable, seeming to be influenced by the next-generation Tesla Roadster and Model S. The slimmer headlamps give the car a more aggressive and sportier appearance than the existing Model 3.

The absence of fog lights on the car is another notable element in the leaked photograph. This is fascinating, given that fog lights are already commonplace in automobiles. However, certain premium automakers, such as Audi, Cadillac, and Mercedes-Benz, have discontinued fog lights in their vehicles.

The picture also suggests alterations to the vehicle’s bumper, which now appears to be built for easy repair if broken. In addition, the centre display looks to be slanted slightly towards the driver. This would make seeing information on the vehicle’s infotainment system easier for drivers.

Also read: Cyberhops: Tesla launches GigaBier, its own beer at $30 a bottle to celebrate German Gigafactory

It is unknown whether or not the leaked image reflects a Model 3 Project Highland unit. Sceptics, on the other hand, have pointed out that the presence of bugs in the vehicle’s front bumper was unusual, given that Project Highland vehicles had always been sighted with a protective covering on their front ends. Others have noted that the A-pillar of the car looks to be “off.”

Tesla is likely to redesign the Model 3’s interior and modify its powertrain for improved performance and economy. If the automobile in the photograph is genuine, it has a new wheel design and what looks to be a gauge cluster. That would be a shift from the Model 3 we’ve been driving for years, which foregoes a traditional gauge cluster in favour of Tesla’s massive screen.

Also read: Tesla’s bad start to 2023: EV maker made more cars than it could sell from Jan to Feb this year

The manufacturer has upgraded its Model Y manufacturing lines with a big casting technology that increases productivity while decreasing complexity. The business acknowledged that this technology will be added to Model 3 manufacturing lines, but no timing or scope was provided. Tesla might time the Model 3 changeover to coincide with the launching of a new version of the Model 3.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.