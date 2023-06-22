‘Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib spitting poison by not attending PM Modi's US Congress address’

Muslim Congresswomen who have decided to boycott PM Modi’s joint session address of the US Congress are “spitting poison” and “showing wrong picture of India under their hate agenda”, said Atif Rasheed, former vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

Two Muslim Congresswomen from the US Democratic Party – Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib – announced that they won’t be attending PM Modi’s speech at the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday, claiming that the “Modi government has repressed religious minorities”.

‘I live freely in PM Modi’s India’

Slamming the US Congresswomen, Rasheed said, “I belong from religious Minority of India, but I live freely with my religious freedom and religious identity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India.”

“I have equal share in every resources here (in India), I have the freedom to speak whatever I want in India,” he said.

Rasheed went on to say that he also has the freedom to write whatever he wants to in India.

“I am sorry to say You are showing wrong picture of My India under your hate agenda. Stop spitting poison out of your mouth,” Rasheed said retweeting the post shared by Omar.

What Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib said?

Announcing boycotting PM Modi’s address to joint session of the US Congress, Ilhan Omar said, “Prime Minister Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity. I will NOT be attending Modi’s speech. I WILL be holding a briefing with human rights groups to discuss Modi’s record of repression and violence.”

“It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable. I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress,” Rashida Tlaib had posted on Twitter.

75 US lawmakers with ‘dubious credentials’ write to Biden

As many as 75 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives signed a letter sent to US President Joe Biden asking him to raise issues including political concerns, human rights, press freedoms and religious intolerance with PM Modi.

“We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy,” said the letter, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Pramila Jayapal.

Also Read: With PM Modi in US, left-liberals are targeting India once more, but with spent cartridges

BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned ‘Congress toolkit’ behind the letter of the 75 Democrats. He said all of them have ‘dubious credentials’.

“After Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the US, where he was hosted by organisations closely aligned to the Jamaat and ISI, held closed door meetings with associates of George Soros and was reportedly in clandestine confabulations with foreign agencies, now a letter written by a bunch of US legislators, with dubious credentials, is the new arsenal in Congress’s toolkit. How long will they lean on foreign media and money to undermine the will of the people?” the BJP leader said.

PM Modi and Joe Biden will, on Thursday, have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.