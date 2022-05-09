'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances...': Elon Musk's cryptic tweet leaves netizens confused; angers mother Maye Musk

An hour before his mysterious tweet, Musk had shared a post that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer. The post had mentioned that Musk is involved in providing communication equipment to the 'fascist forces in Ukraine'

Elon Musk, on Monday, created buzz with his latest post on Twitter, where the Tesla CEO talked about dying "under mysterious circumstances". The cryptic tweet by the world's richest man has not just left netizens confused but also received a stern reply from his mother Maye Musk.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya," Musk posted on his official Twitter handle.

Maye Musk responded with a stern warning. She quoted the tweet and said, "That’s not funny!" To which, Elon Musk replied: "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive."

Mere an hour before his "death under mysterious circumstances" tweet, Elon Musk shared a post that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer. The post mentioned that Musk is involved in providing communication equipment – internet terminals of Starlink satellite – to the "fascist forces in Ukraine".

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The delivery of the equipment was carried out by the Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense, the post stated.

"And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool," the post added.

Musk said that the statement was by the Roscosmos director Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin. Sharing it on Twitter, Musk wrote: "The word 'Nazi' doesn't mean what he seems to think it does."

The Russia-Ukraine war started on 24 February, 2022 and Musk had earlier confirmed that on request from Kyiv, SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service has been providing affordable access to broadband internet connections, along with with the rest of the world.

The latests posts by Elon Musk spark speculation on whether he has been facing threats from Russia for assisting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between the two neighbouring nations.

Here's how others reacted to Elon Musk's death "under mysterious circumstances" tweet:

For the unversed, Elon Musk has recently announced his decision to buy Twitter for $44 Billion.

