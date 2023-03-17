ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

The Hague: The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.

The ICC issued the warrant for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

#ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmański on recent arrest warrants against Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova in the context of the situation in #Ukraine

More info: https://t.co/5OMC7Xuuy5 pic.twitter.com/45bT4mHqIs — Int’l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) March 17, 2023

Earlier this week Reuters reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.

The ICC’s decision to issue a warrant against Putin was hailed by Ukraine’s prosecutor general. “The world received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and its leadership and henchmen will be held accountable,” said General Andriy Kostin.

“This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law,” Kostin added.

On the other hand, Russia has said that the ICC warrant has “no meaning” and is “legally void.”

Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.

With inputs from Reuters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.