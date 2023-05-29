How ‘Today At Apple’ became a sleeper hit that’s drawing people to Apple Retail stores in Saket and BKC

Most people who have never visited Apple’s own retail store are under the impression that Apple Retail stores in Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket, are just like any other brand-owned retail outlet. Ask any customer at Apple retail though, and they’ll get to know, the stores offer an experience like no other, simply because of one major differentiator – Today At Apple

For the uninitiated, Today at Apple are basically free sessions for people who visit Apple Retail, whether they are existing Apple customers or not, to learn how to get the most out of their devices.

Some may look at Today At Apple as a great marketing and advertising tool, that only Apple could have come up with. And while there’s nothing wrong with that, Today At Apple is so much more than that. Personal electronics brands are constantly striving to differentiate themselves and engage with their customers on a deeper level.

Explore and learn

Today At Apple stands out by offering customers a unique opportunity to learn and explore their creativity in Apple Retail stores. Through a diverse range of free workshops and sessions, customers can enhance their skills in various creative fields such as photography, music production, graphic design, coding, and more.

Want to know how to turn your iPad into a productivity beast? There are some pretty cool sessions for that. Want to know how to take better photos and videos that look professionally shot and edited, using your iPhone? There are plenty of sessions on photography and editing as well.

Or, if you want to learn something as basic as how to integrate your Apple device into your workflow in a better and more productive manner, they have sessions showcasing some neat tips and tricks that even seasoned Apple users may not know about. Plus, its not just the basic stuff that Apple covers, they have sessions where they teach you how to use a few professional-grade tools and programmes as well.

By providing hands-on experiences and access to expert instructors, Apple cultivates a sense of empowerment among its customers and helps them fully utilize their Apple devices.

Building Communities

Moreover, Today At Apple is about building vibrant communities. Beyond its educational offerings. The program hosts sessions that bring together like-minded individuals, whether they are professional creators, hobbyists, or beginners. They also are a great platform for artists or Apple Creatives to connect with people with a common interest and share their experiences.

This, in turn, fosters a sense of belonging and camaraderie, a community of sorts. This sense of community contributes to brand loyalty, as customers feel a personal connection to Apple and its mission of empowering individuals through technology.

Apple’s Today At Apple program has also tapped into the power of brand ambassadors, featuring renowned artists, musicians, photographers, and developers as guest speakers and instructors. By associating Apple with industry leaders and influencers, the brand reinforces its position as a hub for creativity and innovation. The presence of these influential figures not only attracts a broader audience but also adds prestige and credibility to the program.

Apple BKC for example, has an entire series for the summer called Mumbai Rising, in which artists and experts from different fields and regular people who want to learn more about art and how to better artists, come together, learn a few neat tricks as well as about new unknown experiences, all the while celebrating the city of Mumbai and its culture.

Some of the artists that are collaborating with Apple BKC for Mumbai Rising include sci-fi filmmaker Arati Kadav, renowned photographer Prarthna Singh and designer Aniruddh Mehta of Studio Bigfat to name a few.

Varied educational experiences for kids and professionals

Apple recognizes that not all customers have the same interests or skill levels. Therefore, the program offers a diverse range of workshops and sessions catering to different audiences. For instance, there are programs specifically designed for kids, where they can explore coding, robotics, and creative projects.

Additionally, Today At Apple offers sessions tailored to the needs of businesses, providing valuable insights on productivity, creativity, and collaboration using Apple’s ecosystem. This level of customization ensures that every customer, regardless of age or expertise, can find a workshop that resonates with their interests and goals.

