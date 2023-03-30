ChatGPT better than trained doctors: How the AI bot saved a dog’s life when a trained vet couldn’t

When ChatGPT was launched last year, no one, in their wildest imagination could have imagined that the AI bot would outdo and perform better than an actual human doctor, who had years of training and years of experience.

The precision with which ChatGPT is able to collect and process information has once again astounded people. Yes, there are times when it hallucinates, but for the most part, it is pretty spot on with things and gets them right.

Doctors are already using AI to detect breast cancer in patients, even before cancer develops completely, something that a doctor simply couldn’t have possibly done, ever. As a consequence, many individuals are now using technology constructively.

In a similar incident, a Twitter user claims that the chatbot saved his dog’s life by accurately identifying a medical condition that vets had been unable to diagnose.

A user by the name Cooper tweeted, “#GPT4 saved my puppy’s life.”

Cooper’s dog was diagnosed with a tick-borne ailment and was receiving the required medications. Despite severe anaemia, the dog appeared to be doing well. Everything was improving for a while before suddenly deteriorating after a few days.

Cooper’s dog’s gums turned pale all of a sudden one day, so he quickly rushed his dog to the vet. The blood test showed serious anaemia, even worse than the first day we arrived. More tests were performed by the veterinarian to rule out any other tick-borne disease co-infections, but the results were negative. The dog’s health was deteriorating at this time, and the vet had no idea what it could be.

They advised Cooper and his to wait and see what happened, which prompted them to look for a second opinion.

Something struck Cooper as he was being driven to a different vet and he remembered that GPT-4 could potentially help with a diagnostic situation like this. Cooper took all the data from the blood tests he had conducted and fed into GPT-4.

Lo and behold, ChatGPT actually gave him some pretty solid diagnoses about what could possibly be wrong with his dog. It basically suggested that the situation was being aggravated because of some underlying conditions.

Cooper asked for a few follow-ups and working together with the AI bot, eliminated a few other possibilities, based on the results of the test he had.

By the time they reached the second vet, Cooper had an inkling about what exactly could be the issue with his dogs. He told the new vets what the issue could have been, who agreed with him on the possibility and decided to run tests confirming it.

After numerous other tests, the diagnosis was confirmed.

People often say that AI applications like ChatGPT will render white-collar workers jobless in a few years to come, and make them come up with entirely new professions. We should be wondering whether that day is much closer than what we are anticipating.

