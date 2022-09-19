Hindus Under Attack in UK: India demands 'immediate action, protection to affected people'

New Delhi: Following the desecration of a saffron flag and vandalism by Muslim fanatics at a Hindu temple in Leicester, the High Commission of India, London has condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community.

The High Commission of India, London issued a statement, which reads, “We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion.”

The statement further reads, “We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people.”

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

For the unversed, the latest hate crime comes after a series of targeted attacks on Hindus following the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match on 28 August when armed Islamists attacked Hindus and their residences in the area.

As per reports, the Muslim mob tried keeping Hindus hostage including children. Vehicles and Hindu owned properties too faced the crowd ire and were vandalised.

An official statement by the Leicestershire Police said that the violence erupted on Saturday evening after a group of men staged an ‘unplanned protest.’

Don't Miss: Jihadi terror in UK: Muslim mob vandalises temple as thugs unleash horror on Hindus

“Parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder yesterday evening (Saturday, 17 September) into this morning (Sunday) when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest,” the statement reads.

“Officers attempted to engage with the group and remain with them whilst additional officers were called in. They sought to keep actions lawful but, regrettably, the situation led to disorder,” it further reads adding that two people have been so far arrested from the site. A total of 27 people have been arrested since the dispute began in the city.

With inputs from agencies

