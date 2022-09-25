Hindus Under Attack In UK: After Leicester, Birmingham now Islamist jihadists target Wembley temple

World

September 25, 2022
Post calling for demonstration outside a Hindu Temple in Wembley shared by account apnamuslims on Instagram.

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up outside a Hindu temple in UK’s Wembley after Islamists called for a demonstration outside the temple on Sunday.

This is the latest in a series of incidents targeting Hindus in the UK in recent days.

Taking cognizance of the threat, MP Barry Gardiner under whose constituency Wembley had tweeted that he “contacted police about the incitement to demonstrate outside Hindu temple.”

The police have started patrolling the area. On Sunday, the Brent Police tweeted that they continue “patrols of religious establishments across the diverse borough of Brent.”

Islamists target Wembley temple

Following similar attacks in Leicester and Wembley, an Islamist group posted posters calling for a demonstration outside the Shree Sanatan Hindu Mandir.

What happened in Birmingham & Leicester

Last week, a mob vandalised a Hindu temple in UK’s Birmingham.

The cycle of violence was triggered on 28 August after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. A clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement, ANI reported.

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about organised gangs vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK’s Leicester city. The incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of the city.

With inputs from agencies

