Hindus Under Attack In UK: After Leicester, Birmingham now Islamist jihadists target Wembley temple
Taking cognizance of the threat, MP Barry Gardiner under whose constituency Wembley had tweeted that he 'contacted police about the incitement to demonstrate outside Hindu temple'
New Delhi: Security has been beefed up outside a Hindu temple in UK’s Wembley after Islamists called for a demonstration outside the temple on Sunday.
This is the latest in a series of incidents targeting Hindus in the UK in recent days.
Taking cognizance of the threat, MP Barry Gardiner under whose constituency Wembley had tweeted that he “contacted police about the incitement to demonstrate outside Hindu temple.”
I’ve contacted the police about the incitement to demonstrate at a Hindu temple in my constituency tomorrow. Anyone thinking of demonstrating should stay away and recognise that hate crimes carry jail sentences.
Hindus should not go to “defend” the mandir. That is the police job.
— Barry Gardiner (@BarryGardiner) September 24, 2022
The police have started patrolling the area. On Sunday, the Brent Police tweeted that they continue “patrols of religious establishments across the diverse borough of Brent.”
Police are patrolling religious premises across the borough, current visiting the Shri Vallabh Nidhi Mandir Temple in Wembley pic.twitter.com/4XAz6Ki3Zn
— Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) September 24, 2022
Islamists target Wembley temple
Following similar attacks in Leicester and Wembley, an Islamist group posted posters calling for a demonstration outside the Shree Sanatan Hindu Mandir.
Dear @MPSBrent
After attack on Hindu community in Leicester & Birmingham.
Now, radicals are planning to attack temple — Shree Sanatan Hindu Mandir in Wembley.
This story posted by account apnamuslims on Instagram. Many radicals sharing this story
Link: https://t.co/cHQksUXgJz pic.twitter.com/OfRFWCaBAF
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 25, 2022
What happened in Birmingham & Leicester
Last week, a mob vandalised a Hindu temple in UK’s Birmingham.
The cycle of violence was triggered on 28 August after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. A clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement, ANI reported.
Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about organised gangs vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK’s Leicester city. The incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of the city.
With inputs from agencies
