'Hell on earth under Taliban': Women publicly flogged for venturing out without male companion | WATCH

Kabul: Years have gone by, generations passed, but nothing has changed for women in Afghanistan, who continue to face atrocities under the Taliban. Yet another evidence of barbarity against women surfaced from the languishing country as a video showing brutal flogging of women went viral on social media.

The incident emerged from the Takhar province, where this hapless woman was beaten black and blue for stepping out without a male companion against the Islamic diktats of the regime.

Sharing the clip of the barbaric incident, former policy special advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugee UK Shabnam Nasimi said, “The women of Afghanistan are experiencing hell on earth under Taliban regime. We mustn’t turn a blind eye.”

This is the Taliban brutally lashing a woman in Takhar province for going to the shop without a male guardian. The women of Afghanistan are experiencing hell on earth under Taliban regime. We mustn’t turn a blind eye.

Taliban's unabated brutality

After capturing Afghanistan in 1996 for the first time, the Taliban imposed Sharia law on the territories it controlled in the country.

As per Taliban diktats, women in Afghanistan cannot step out of their houses without wearing burqa or unaccompanied by a male. They are subjected to public flogging if they flout any of these norms.

Taliban, which was displaced by the US and its NATO allies after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 that brought down the twin towers of the famed World Trade Centre, fought a guerilla war for about two decades before recapturing Kabul last August.

The Taliban returned to Afghanistan and people hoped that they would be more humane than before, but their hopes came dashing down.

Flogging is common

Back in November, 12 people, including three women, were flogged in front of scores of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan.

What was their crime? Reports quoted Taliban officials saying that the group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex.

Just days before this, a video showed the Islamist group publically lashing a burqa-clad woman.

Also Read: WATCH: Taliban barbarity in Afghanistan; Afghan woman brutally flogged in public

Medieval times return to Afghanistan

Last month, supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public execution, stoning and flogging, and the amputation of limbs for thieves.

During their first rule between 1996 and late 2001, the Taliban regularly carried out punishments in public, flogging and executing at the national stadium.

Taliban officials say maximum number lashes a person can receive is 39.

