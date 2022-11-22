WATCH: Taliban barbarity in Afghanistan; Afghan woman brutally flogged in public

Kabul: Ravaged by decades of war, Afghanistan is no stranger to extreme violence and barbarity. However, the emergence of the Taliban in the mid-1990s introduced Afghans to even more extreme levels of depravity.

Claiming legitimacy from the tenets of Islamic ideology, the Taliban imposed Sharia law on the territories it controlled in Afghanistan after it first captured Kabul in 1996.

Taliban rule was especially harsh on Afghan women as they had to wear the burqa, were forbidden from stepping outdoors and were subjected to brutal pubic flogging at even the smallest pretext.

زنان تحت رژیم طالبان به روایت تصویر

pic.twitter.com/xAiUyAc2Yw — Shugofa Yaqoobi (@Shpanjshiri) November 20, 2022

Displaced by the US and its NATO allies following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the Taliban fought a guerilla war for almost two decades before recapturing Kabul in August last year.

The return of the Taliban was preceded by promises of Taliban 2.0, a supposedly less extreme and more humane version of the hardline Islamist rule of the 1990s.

However, that only proved to be a chimera as Taliban barbarity inspired by Islamic Sharia law continues unabated.

The latest incident that has come to light is the brutal public flogging of a burqa-clad woman by a Taliban court somewhere in Afghanistan.

However, the nature of the offence committed by the woman could not be ascertained.

