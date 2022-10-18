Guinness World Records declares Monday as 'worst day of the week', internet can't agree more

Well, we are not the only ones who have had enough of Monday as we sit at our desks in monotony and with tired faces on the first day of the week i.e., on Mondays. Whether that be working professionals or students, the absolute dissolution of what a Monday brings is known to everyone, especially after the weekends. However, we are not alone in this as the Guinness World Records also feels the same. Agreeing with most people, the Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday as the ‘worst day of the week’, and the internet is already going frenzy over the same.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, GWR on Monday struck a chord with social media users and wrote, “We’re officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week.”

we’re officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022



As soon as the tweet was posted, it went viral in no time as people flooded the comment sections with their views and shared mutual feelings over the same. In response to some of the comments, the GWR replied with hilarious answers.

While a user wrote “I take Mondays off just for this reason”, GWR responded by calling him “smart.” Another user went on to ask “What about Wednesday? It sounds weird” to which GWR said, “Three syllables is too much.”

Check out some amazing responses:

I take mondays off just for this reason — Jimmy mcgill (@TheOrignalFoley) October 17, 2022

took you long enough — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) October 17, 2022

I stand for this. Monday deserves it — Shreya Elizabeth (@Shreya_Elle) October 17, 2022

True but it also includes that day when we come back after a long holiday except Monday. #myview — Prateek Jain (@prateekjainmca) October 17, 2022

Totally agree 😓💜 — Kim IvetteᵛCT/RushHour/Proof (@KimIvette4) October 17, 2022

Petition for Mondays to be banned so after the next Monday we will be Tuesday , we ban that also because it following Sunday , so Everyday After Sunday will be banned and we only have a Sunday 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 — OBIdient Apartment 🔌 (@israel_abah) October 17, 2022



So far, the post has already received over 4 lakh likes and has been retweeted numerous times. While many agreed with the post, some also vouched for other days to be categorised as the worst day of the week.

Guinness World Records

A reference book published every year in different languages around the world, the Guinness World Records (GWR) lists world records of different human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

It was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955 and itself holds a world record of being the best-selling copyrighted book series of all time.

