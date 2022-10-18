World

Guinness World Records declares Monday as 'worst day of the week', internet can't agree more

The Guinness World Records has taken the internet by storm by declaring Monday as the worst day of the week

Well, we are not the only ones who have had enough of Monday as we sit at our desks in monotony and with tired faces on the first day of the week i.e., on Mondays. Whether that be working professionals or students, the absolute dissolution of what a Monday brings is known to everyone, especially after the weekends. However, we are not alone in this as the Guinness World Records also feels the same. Agreeing with most people, the Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday as the ‘worst day of the week’, and the internet is already going frenzy over the same.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, GWR on Monday struck a chord with social media users and wrote, “We’re officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week.”


As soon as the tweet was posted, it went viral in no time as people flooded the comment sections with their views and shared mutual feelings over the same. In response to some of the comments, the GWR replied with hilarious answers.

While a user wrote “I take Mondays off just for this reason”, GWR responded by calling him “smart.” Another user went on to ask “What about Wednesday? It sounds weird” to which GWR said, “Three syllables is too much.”

Check out some amazing responses:


So far, the post has already received over 4 lakh likes and has been retweeted numerous times. While many agreed with the post, some also vouched for other days to be categorised as the worst day of the week.

Guinness World Records

A reference book published every year in different languages around the world, the Guinness World Records (GWR) lists world records of different human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

It was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955 and itself holds a world record of being the best-selling copyrighted book series of all time.

