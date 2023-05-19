It has been almost a decade since the last major instalment was released in the Grand Theft Auto or GTA series. Since then speculations have been wild about what GTA 6 would entail, and how would it trump GTA 5.

However, it seems that fans might not have to wait much longer for the highly anticipated GTA 6 as Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, revealed during an investor call that their plans for 2025 will set new industry standards. They also predicted impressive financial success, expecting to generate $8 billion in Net Bookings in Fiscal 2025.

Given that the previous entry, GTA 5, earned over $6 billion, these numbers have sparked speculation among fans and industry observers that GTA 6 could potentially be released during the 2024 holiday season. Analysts from Goldman Sachs project that the upcoming game could already generate $1.7 billion in sales in the first week itself.

Also read: GTA 6 early gameplay videos leaked online: What does this mean for the gaming industry

Since a major leak last September, which featured numerous videos and screenshots from a confirmed “in-development build” of GTA 6, fans of the franchise have eagerly sought out rumours and updates about the highly anticipated game.

When exactly is the GTA 6 being released?

Historically, most major titles in the Grand Theft Auto series have been released in either fall or winter, around the holiday season. Based on Take-Two’s profit projections, it seems that Rockstar Games is aiming for a late-2024 release. However, it’s important to note that the exact release date remains uncertain.

When questioned whether their financial target can be achieved without a flagship title like Grand Theft Auto, Zelnick expressed confidence and emphasized that the investments they have made over the years is at the very end of their production pipelines. He indicated that they expect to witness successful outcomes in for the fiscal year 2024 and even greater achievements in 2025.

Whether this success solely pertains to the extensive lineup of 36 titles planned by Take-Two for 2025 and 2026 or if it implies the imminent launch of GTA 6, remains a topic of debate and speculation.

How much will GTA 6 cost?

While it is true that Take-Two Interactive raised the price for one of its major franchise instalments, NBA 2K21, to $70, there is no official confirmation or announcement regarding the price of GTA 6. Speculation and rumours surrounding the game’s pricing suggest that a game of GTA 6’s magnitude and alleged billion-dollar budget could potentially have an MSRP ranging from $80 to $100, plus additional DLCs and packages for launch week, being priced accordingly.

Also read: GTA 6 Leaks: London Police arrest 17-year-old for hacking Rockstar’s servers and leaking gameplay footage

However, it’s important to note that these figures are based on speculation and rumours, particularly those sourced from the hacker responsible for the September leaks of GTA 6. While the hacker claimed that the production budget for the game had exceeded $2 billion, this information should be taken with caution until officially confirmed.

New gameplay and dynamics

In addition to the familiar elements of theft and law-breaking, GTA 6 is expected to introduce new gameplay mechanics and bring back the popular five-star “Wanted” system. Notably, the game will feature the series’ first-ever female protagonist, as confirmed in a July 2022 Bloomberg profile discussing the evolving culture at Rockstar. Further details about the game emerged from leaked development footage in September.

According to the leaked information, the current names for GTA 6’s two playable characters are Jason and Lucia. Similar to GTA 5, players will have the ability to switch between these characters during gameplay. One leaked video showcased Jason and Lucia, modern-day counterparts of Bonnie and Clyde, robbing a diner together. The footage revealed that players can control one character while the other functions as an automated accomplice.

Another clip demonstrated the character-swapping mechanic, which appears to be nearly instantaneous compared to the slower perspective shift in GTA 5. The leaks also provided a glimpse of the game’s new stealth mechanics, with footage showing the playable characters crawling on their stomachs and discreetly handling a body.

Fans can also anticipate the return of the five-star “Wanted” system, which was well-received in the previous instalment. This time, the system will feature enhanced artificial intelligence controlling the law enforcement pursuers from the Vice City Police Department.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.