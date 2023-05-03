The AI Question: Google, Microsoft and OpenAI CEOs to discuss AI risks with US VP Kamala Harris

As generative AI technologies such as GPT-4, ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing AI etc. become more common, there is a growing concern about the technology’s possible misuse and risks. Chief executive officers from tech companies such as Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Sam Altman of OpenAI are slated to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris and other government authorities to discuss these issues.

According to an official invitation received by Reuters, US President Joe Biden wants to meet with CEOs to “make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public.” This comes after numerous prominent tech entrepreneurs, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, signed a letter requesting a halt in AI research for the remainder of the year.

According to the article, US Vice President Harris will meet with technology CEOs on Thursday, May 4. Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo are expected to attend the meeting.

It is also possible that tech CEOs may discuss AI rules with the US government. Following the public release of ChatGPT late last year, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, requested regulation. He has stated this multiple times in interviews. “We’ve got to be careful here,” Altman told ABC News in March, adding, “I think people should be happy that we’re a little bit scared of this (generative AI).”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have similar worries. In an interview with CBS, Pichai stated that AI may be “very harmful” if used incorrectly. In a separate interview, he mentioned Musk and others writing an open letter opposing AI. He stated that unless multiple governments interfere, computer corporations will be powerless to halt AI progress.

Interestingly, Geoffrey Hinton, referred to as the “godfather of AI,” announced his departure from Google after working at the company for over a decade. Metz now wants to talk to stakeholders about the risks of AI. He went on to say that Google is operating “responsibly.”

The Biden administration said earlier this month that it is soliciting public input on the hazards of AI and potential laws. At the same time, US Vice President Joe Biden stated that it remains to be seen if AI is harmful. Due to privacy concerns, several governments have prohibited the use of AI technologies such as ChatGPT.

