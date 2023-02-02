World

'German tanks threatening Russia again' to 'victory over Nazism in Ukraine': What Putin said on Stalingrad anniversary

Putin warned the West that a 'modern war with Russia will be completely different.' With 2 million casualties, Stalingrad was the bloodiest WWII battle. Soviet troops defeated invading Nazi German forces who wanted to capture the industrial city of Stalingrad

FP Staff February 02, 2023 23:09:55 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Volgograd Region Governor Andrei Bocharov and Presidential Envoy to the Southern Federal District Vladimir Ustinov, lays flowers on the tomb of Soviet Marshal Vasily Chuikov at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex, as part of commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad in the World War Two, in Volgograd, Russia February 2, 2023. Sputnik/Reuters

Addressing an audience of military officers to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Army’s victory over Nazi German forces in Stalingrad, Russian president Vladimir Putin lambasted the West for sending weapons to Ukraine.

Putin vowed to defeat Ukraine and warned the West that a “modern war with Russia will be completely different” as Russia commemorated victory in the decisive battle that change the course of World War 2.

Here are the top quotes from Putin’s address-

  • “Those who draw European countries including Germany, into a new war with Russia and even irresponsibly declare this is a done deal, those who are betting they will defeat Russia on the battlefield clearly don’t understand that modern war with Russia will be quite different for them.”
  • “We don’t send our tanks to their borders, but we have the means to respond, and it won’t end with the use of armoured vehicles.”
  • “It’s incredible. It’s incredible, but it’s a fact: we are once again being threatened with German Leopard tanks with crosses on them. Once again they are preparing to battle Russia on Ukrainian soil at the hands of the followers of Hitler and Bandera.”
  • “Now, unfortunately, we see that the ideology of Nazism – in its modern form and manifestation – once again directly threatens the security of our country. Again and again, we have to repel the aggression of the collective West.”
  • “We know that, despite the efforts of official, corrupt propaganda by an unfriendly (to Russia) Western elite, we have a lot of friends all around the world, including America, North America, Europe.”

Bloodiest WW2 battle

With 2 million casualties, Stalingrad (23 August 1942 – 2 February 1943) was the bloodiest battle of the Second World War. Soviet troops defeated invading Nazi German forces who wanted to capture the industrial city of Volgograd then known as Stalingrad.

The city of Tsaritsyn on the River Volga in southern Russia was renamed in honour of Soviet dictator and also the USSR leader during WW2 Joseph Stalin in 1925.

It was renamed Volgograd in 1961, eight years after Stalin’s death.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: February 03, 2023 00:43:16 IST

