We'll bring more than just tanks: Putin vows victory on Stalingrad anniversary
'We aren't sending tanks to their borders but we have something to respond with, and it won't be just about using armored vehicles. Everyone should understand this,' Putin said in his speech commemorating 80 years since Red Army defeated Nazi German forces in Stalingrad
In a fiery speech marking 80 years since Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Russia is being threatened by German tanks “again” and warned that Moscow is ready to respond to aggression from the West.
Speaking at events marking the 80th anniversary of the decisive World War 2 battle, Putin said “It’s unbelievable but true. We are again being threatened by German Leopard tanks.”
The Russian president was referring to Germany’s decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
“Again and again we are forced to repel the aggression of the collective West,” Putin said.
“We aren’t sending tanks to their borders but we have something to respond with, and it won’t be just about using armored vehicles. Everyone should understand this,” he added.
Putin also said that he was ready to draw on Russia’s entire arsenal, which includes nuclear weapons.
Putin speaks at the commemoration for the 80th anniversary of the decisive Battle of Stalingrad…
“The ideology of Nazism…again creates direct threats to the security of our country…we are again threatened by German Leopard tanks.” pic.twitter.com/coOw1GfGpo
— The Convo Couch (@theconvocouch) February 2, 2023
‘Russia will defeat Nazism again’
He evoked the spirit of the Soviet army that defeated Nazi German forces at Stalingrad 80 years ago to declare that Russia would defeat Ukraine “in the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.”
“Unfortunately, we see that the ideology of Nazism in its modern form and manifestation again directly threatens the security of our country,” Putin told an audience of army officers and members of local patriotic and youth groups.
“Again and again, we have to repel the aggression of the collective West. It’s incredible … but it’s a fact: we are again being threatened with German Leopard tanks with crosses on them.”
Putin visited Mamaev Kurgan, Volgograd, formally known as Stalingrad. Here he lays flowers at the Eternal Flame and the grave of Vasily Chuikov, the commander of the 62nd Army, taking part in the 80th anniversary and commemoration of the Battle of Stalingrad. pic.twitter.com/2dkQ7Dv6yz
— The Convo Couch (@theconvocouch) February 2, 2023
Stalingrad was the bloodiest battle of World War Two, when the Soviet Red Army, at a cost of over 1 million casualties, broke the back of German invasion forces in 1942-43.
It also marked the first time the Nazi German field army surrendered.
“Those who draw European countries, including Germany, into a new war with Russia, and … expect to win a victory over Russia on the battlefield, apparently don’t understand that a modern war with Russia will be quite different for them,” Putin said.
“We don’t send our tanks to their borders but we have the means to respond, and it won’t end with the use of armoured vehicles, everyone must understand that.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Netanyahu says considering military aid to Ukraine, mediation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was considering military aid to Ukraine and was willing to serve as a mediator, following US calls for more active involvement
How Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries are spearheading bloody battles in eastern Ukraine
The ferocious house-to-house fighting has produced some of the bloodiest encounters since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, with Wagner personnel 'marching on the bodies of their own soldiers' as Ukrainian authorities put it
‘Putin's Angels’: Who are the ‘Night Wolves’, the Russian motorcycle gang, that Novak Djokovic’s father posed with?
Novak Djokovic’s father – Srdjan – stirred a row after his video at the Australian Open with the pro-Vladimir Putin group called the Night Wolves cropped up. The infamous motorbike gang is known for its avid support of the Russian president and his policies, especially regarding Ukraine