Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote was a massive hit and created just the buzz that Apple was expecting it to. Like every year, Apple starts its Worldwide Developer Conference with a bunch of announcements that encompass various topics like operating systems, watchOS, and new or improved devices. While the new version of iOS 17, macOS and Apple’s new VR/AR headset, the Apple Vision Pro made most of the headlines, there were a bunch of other stuff that was also announced.

Also read: 20-YO Indian girl wins Apple Swift Student Challenge for her app designed to treat eye injuries

We take a look at some of the most important announcements from the biggest and greatest annual developer’s conference that Apple has ever organised.

Vision Pro VR/AR headset

One of the major highlights of the day was Apple’s unveiling of the Vision Pro AR headset. This advanced headset features a fully immersive 3D interface that can be controlled through eye, hand, and facial movements.

The hardware of the Vision Pro incorporates a unique feature called “EyeSight,” which utilizes a front-facing display to make the user’s eyes visible to others in the room, compensating for the opaque visor. While the product falls under the category of mixed reality due to its onboard passthrough capabilities, Apple seems less interested in participating in the virtual reality landscape.

Also read: A New Era: Vision Pro, Apple’s first VR headset costs $3,499 or Rs 2.90 Lakhs. Why though?

Interestingly, the Vision Pro appears to be primarily focused on work-related tasks, such as email, rather than gaming. Users have the ability to project a version of their Mac desktop in front of them, creating a productive work environment.

To accompany the Vision Pro, Apple has introduced VisionOS, a new operating system specifically tailored for this cutting-edge AR headset. This operating system is designed to provide an optimized and seamless user experience for the Vision Pro.

15-inch MacBook Air

Apple announced the new 15-inch MacBook Air, which boasts a sleek design, measuring at 11.5mm in thickness and weighing just over 3 pounds. It is powered by Apple’s own M2 chipset. The laptop comes with a standard headphone jack, two USB-C ports, and Apple’s MagSafe charging dock.

The MacBook Air will be available in four attractive colours, including Midnight and Starlight. Notably, it comes equipped with an 18-hour battery life and features an impressive 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU configuration.

This cutting-edge laptop comes at a price of $1,299, while the 13-inch version has been reduced to $1,099. The new 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be available for purchase next week.

The M2 Ultra stands as Apple’s most powerful Silicon chip to date, and interestingly, Apple follows a similar approach as they did with the M1 chip.

M2 Ultra

In the case of the M2 Ultra, it can be considered as two M1 Max dies fused together into a single package. It is manufactured using advanced 5 nm technology and boasts an impressive 134 billion transistors. The chip features 24 CPU cores, up to 76 GPU cores (with a 60-core option also available), and a 32-core Neural Engine. The CPU configuration comprises 16 next-generation high-performance cores and eight high-efficiency cores.

One notable improvement is the M2 Ultra’s support for up to 192 GB of unified memory, with the added benefit of 800 GB of memory bandwidth to facilitate smooth data processing and transfer.

MacStudio

Apple is rolling out an update for the Mac Studio. This update includes a new silicon, replacing the previous M1 Max and M1 Ultra with the upgraded M2 Max and M2 Ultra.

In terms of physical dimensions, the Mac Studio is approximately three times taller than a Mac Mini. However, the most significant improvement lies in the new chip, which unlocks enhanced performance capabilities. Notably, the neural engine is now 40% faster, resulting in improved computational power for tasks that rely on artificial intelligence.

Moreover, the video bandwidth has been increased, allowing users to connect an 8K display with a fast refresh rate. This enhancement ensures a smooth and high-quality visual experience while using the Mac Studio.

M2 Ultra MacPro

Aimed at high-end professionals, the updated MacPro now runs on Apple’s cutting-edge M2 Ultra processor. This workstation is equipped with a formidable 24-core CPU and can accommodate up to 76-core GPUs, making it up to seven times faster than the base models of the older Intel-based Mac Pro.

With the introduction of the new processor, the Mac Pro offers an impressive RAM capacity, supporting up to 192GB of unified memory. This represents a significant increase compared to the M1 Ultra processors.

The enhanced power of the Mac Pro proves advantageous for demanding applications like video editing, 3D rendering, and high-end music studios, where greater performance translates into a more enjoyable user experience.

iPadOS 17 and iOS 17

There’s a lot to unpack in these two new OS updates, so much so, that covering them here would be impractical. So, we have a separate article for these two OS updates, the most significant of all the announcements

MacOS 14 Sonoma

Apple introduced macOS 14, codenamed Sonoma, at WWDC 2023. The new desktop operating system brings several notable features and improvements.

One of the highlights is the introduction of widgets, borrowed from the mobile side, which dynamically adjusts to user activity without dominating the screen. These interactive widgets allow users to perform actions such as selecting images directly from the widget window.

Another significant addition is the game mode, aimed at minimizing distractions while playing Apple Silicon-supported titles. Apple also released a game porting development kit to facilitate bringing existing games to the operating system, demonstrating their commitment to the gaming space.

Notable features added to Safari include a locking option for private browsing and the ability to add web apps to the system’s dock.

The public beta of macOS 14 is expected to be available in the coming weeks, with the official release scheduled for later this year.

WatchOS 10

Apple has provided a glimpse of the upcoming improvements to its smartwatch operating system. These updates encompass various aspects, including an enhanced user interface with a renewed emphasis on widgets, refreshed first-party apps, and additional new features.

The user interface overhaul holds significance because the Apple Watch UI has not undergone substantial updates for several years. Furthermore, in recent times, several prominent third-party apps have withdrawn from the Apple Watch App Store. Therefore, the focus on improving the user interface aims to address these concerns and enhance the overall user experience.

One notable change is the accessibility of watchOS 10 widgets by simply turning the Digital Crown.

Additionally, users can anticipate a refresh of core apps, including the popular World Clock app. These updates to the first-party apps aim to offer improved functionality and an enhanced user interface, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of Apple Watch users.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.