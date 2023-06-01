20-YO Indian girl wins Apple Swift Student Challenge for her app designed to treat eye injuries
A 20 year old girl from Indore has won Apple's Swift Student Challenge, a programme that Apple runs to encourage young people to get into coding. The girl, Asmi Jain created an app that helps treat patients with eye and face injuries to restore movement
Asmi Jain, a 20-year-old resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as one of the three victors in Apple’s WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge. In anticipation of its annual developer conference, WWDC, Apple presented a challenge to students worldwide – to create an original app utilizing the Swift coding language.
During the upcoming WWDC23, the winners of the challenge will have the opportunity to attend the event both virtually and in person, where they can witness the keynote, participate in various activities, and explore the labs made available to the global Apple developer community.
Asmi Jain was chosen by Apple after she developed an app aimed at assisting her friend’s uncle. This individual had experienced eye misalignment and facial paralysis following brain surgery. Jain quickly sprang into action and designed a successful app that tracks a user’s eye movements as they attempt to follow a moving ball on the screen.
Related Articles
She created this app while studying at Medi-Caps University in Indore. The primary objective of the platform is to enhance the strength of the eye muscles. Although it was inspired by her friend’s uncle, Jain aspires for the app to benefit individuals with various eye conditions and injuries.
Apple acknowledged Jain’s accomplishment and put out a release which had Jain’s statement. It said “It was important for me to create an app that could positively impact the lives of people like him. My next goal is to get feedback and make sure it’s effective and user-friendly, and then release it on the App Store. Ultimately, I want to expand it so that it helps strengthen all of the muscles in the face, and I hope it can one day serve as a therapy tool that people like my friend’s uncle can use at their own pace.”
Jain’s passion for employing coding to address healthcare challenges stems from her extensive involvement as a dedicated volunteer. In her recent endeavours, Jain collaborated with fellow students to establish a forum within their university. This platform serves as a valuable support system, enabling their peers to tackle complex coding issues collectively.
In addition to Asmi Jain, this year’s winners of the Swift Student Challenge include Marta Michelle Caliendo and Yemi Agesin. Apple notes that the number of winners has been increased from the previous years’ 350 to 375, allowing even more students to participate in the event and be recognized for their creativity and innovation.
The company emphasizes that the apps created by students hail from over 30 countries and regions, covering diverse topics such as healthcare, sports, entertainment, and the environment.
