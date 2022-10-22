'From London to anywhere': Ryanair airline mocks Liz Truss through hilarious boarding pass

Liz Truss, former Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK), became a meme sensation on social media after she decided to resign just after 6 weeks of serving in office. The Ryanair airline also joined the buzz by tweeting a picture of a hilarious boarding pass of the political leader to mock her. On the shared boarding pass, it is written that the flight is going from London (Gatwick) to anywhere. The boarding pass has mentioned the seat number as 10D, which is a subtle reference to the UK PM’s residence at 10 Downing Street. The UK’s new Prime Minister will be elected on 28 October.

Have a look at this tweet here:

The boarding pass was shared with a waving hand emoji in the caption which refers to the goodbye message.

The tweet received a wide range of reactions. While many people appreciated the humour of the airline, some said that it was unprofessional to post this. A user commented, “I understand the humour but I think this is way too unprofessional.”

I understand the humor but I think this is way too unprofessional 😬 — Mach Gaveri | Danke, Seb! | F1 (@MachGaveri) October 20, 2022

Some individuals were surprised to see that UK companies are making political comments. A person wondered if it was common to comment on specific people.

Some people pointed out that the QR code in the boarding pass takes one to the GBP/EUR chart on Google (which appears to be trying to show the recovering pound).

Hahahhaha I love how this QR code takes you to GBP/Euro chart on Google. @Ryanair pic.twitter.com/v4YFcr0Vqb — Navdeep Yadav (@navdeepyadav321) October 20, 2022

Many users liked the humorous tweet.

Liz Truss became the shortest-serving PM in UK’s history following her announcement of resignation from the office on Thursday after serving for 6 weeks.

In a recent development, former British finance minister Sajid Javid endorsed Rishi Sunak to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and UK’s next Prime Minister. Sajid Jawed stated on Twitter that it was abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it requires to match the challenges the party faces. He went on to say that Rishi is the right person to lead the party and take the country forward.

I’m backing @RishiSunak – he has the leadership our country needs, and the values our party needs. pic.twitter.com/DleFVIl9Nf — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) October 21, 2022

Rishi Sunak on Friday reached the minimum nomination threshold for entering the race to be the next party leader and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

