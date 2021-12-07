France arrests suspected member of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder squad: Sources
Western intelligence agencies accuse Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of authorising the murder of the Washington Post contributor, who was a US resident
Bobigny: A suspected member of the team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Khalid Alotaibi, was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris on Tuesday, judicial and airport sources said.
Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi who lived in self-exile in the United States and wrote for The Washington Post, was strangled by a hit squad in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and his body dismembered.
Bin Salman also heads the Gulf kingdom's Public Investment Fund which was the driving force behind the Newcastle deal announced recently.
The Saudis have strongly rejected reports of the prince's involvement in Khashoggi's killing.
