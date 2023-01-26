Kabul: Atrocities against women have increased multi-fold under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan since it returned to power in August 2021. Now, a viral video shows a Taliban cleric stating that “men are allowed to beat a woman if she doesn’t agree to dress up for her husband.”

In the clip shared by human rights advocate Shabnam Nasimi, the Taliban cleric can be heard saying, “Men are allowed to beat a woman — if she leaves the house without her husband’s permission, if she doesn’t agree to dress up for her husband and if she does not pray.”

Sharing the video, Nasimi expressed concern over the lives of women in Afghanistan, saying that they are in “grave danger”.

A Taliban cleric has stated that men are allowed to BEAT a woman — if she leaves the house without her husband’s permission, if she doesn’t agree to dress up for her husband and if she does not pray. The lives of women in Afghanistan are in grave danger.pic.twitter.com/VNqP2B3guc — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) January 25, 2023

Women in Afghanistan under Taliban regime have been deprived of several rights including ban on school and University education.

Since 15 August 2021, the Taliban have restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned them from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

These restrictions have confined Afghan women and girls to the four walls of their homes.

Last week, a video went viral on social media where a woman was being punished by Taliban officials by throwing stones at her.

Also Read: WATCH: Taliban surround a woman in a pit and stone her

Earlier this month, the Taliban covered the faces of mannequins in women’s dresses across Kabul.

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Taliban to reverse the ban on girls' access to secondary and higher education.

Guterres called education a fundamental right and said that now is the time for all nations to ensure taking actual steps to develop welcoming and inclusive learning environments for all.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, earlier this week, announced that now 1.1 million Afghan girls are banned from secondary school and more than 100,000 others are banned from universities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.