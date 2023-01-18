WATCH: Taliban surround a woman in a pit and stone her

Kabul: Atrocities against women have only increased ever since the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan, banning them from participation in almost all public spheres.

In the midst of all this, a viral video of the Taliban stoning a woman has been making rounds on Twitter.

The video, shared by Afghanistan Women’s and Children Welfare Organisation, shows a woman being punished by Taliban officials by throwing stones at her.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “The Taliban group is an ignorant group and especially enemies of women and girls. This group has no respect for women’s law and human rights. Watch the stoning of this woman by the Taliban.”

The Taliban group is an ignorant group and especially enemies of women and girls. This group has no respect for women’s law and human rights. Watch the stoning of this woman by the Taliban.@parwananijrabi @ZarminaParyani @womenaidafghan1 @hrw_fa @theasianfmnst @SanRoeken pic.twitter.com/OMY6EM9IDy — Afghanistan Womens And Children S.W.O (@AWCSWO) January 16, 2023

The post tagged also tagged a couple of women’s rights activist groups including Human Rights Watch.

Taliban cover even mannequin heads

Recently, the Taliban has covered the faces of mannequins in women’s dresses across Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

The hooded mannequins are a symbol of the Taliban’s puritanical rule over Afghanistan.

During the initial months of their rule, the Taliban wanted to behead the mannequins completely.

Not long after they seized power in August 2021, the Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue decreed that all mannequins must be removed from shop windows or their heads were taken off, according to local media.

‘Women’s rights not priority’

Following the Taliban’s ban on university education for women in Afghanistan, spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement that overturning the existing restrictions on women is not a priority of the group.

“The Islamic Emirate tries to regulate all matters in accordance with the Islamic Sharia, and the ruling government cannot allow act against the Sharia in the country,” he said, according to a report by Khaama Press.

The spokesperson also reportedly urged the country’s partners and international aid organisations to understand the religious demands in Afghanistan and “avoid tying humanitarian aid to politics.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.