Florida woman leaves Rs 2.4 crore estate to her 7 Persian cats; adoption requests pour in

In a shocking turn of events, a woman from Florida, USA has passed away leaving behind a staggering $300K or Rs 2.4 crore estate. This fortune is in the name of her most beloved treasures, seven Persian cats. As per a Fox news report, Nancy Sauer, a resident of Tampa in Florida died in November last year at 84. Now, adoption requests pour in to take home the extravagant felines, who own a life worth fortune.

As per the woman’s will, her only child, a son, died before her. She willingly stipulated that her seven Persian cats would remain in the house until the last die. The loyal companions until the Florida woman’s doom day and who now own the pricey estate are: Midnight, Snowball, Goldfinger, Leo, Squeaky, Cleopatra and Napoleon, as per a Fox 13 Tampa Bay report.

However, ever since the reports have hit headlines, innumerable people have come forward to adopt the cats as they come with an inheritance of sorts.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Sherry Silk, executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told Fox News Digital that the organisation received at least 156 applications for the remaining six cats. In her view, the number was ‘crazy’.

Almost seven months after Sauer’s passing, a probate judge made a decision. Upon observation, it was found that the caretakers charged with providing for the cats were unable to fulfil their duties. As a result, they left the pets in an unhealthy environment. That’s when Silk and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay stepped in to help. It is also planned that the society will compensate people for the care they provided using the huge sum left by the woman.

Furthermore, she added in reference to the woman who passed away that, “She left a six-figure estate for their care, which includes feeding, grooming, medical supplies, toys, treats — whatever people want to do.” Silk continued, “The total amount for the seven cats is roughly $300,000. That’s a lot of money.”

Spilling adoption requests

Before Sauer’s death, the felines lived in a million-dollar home in South Tampa. As one of Sauer’s long-term neighbours, Leslie Farrell described her as ‘a lot of fun’, and said she is missed by her neighbourhood. Leslie further added: “I really enjoyed chatting with her. What she really wanted was that cats are cared for.”

For now, the Humane Society staff has kept the cats together in one community cat room. However, they are simultaneously on the lookout for a home as the cats are accustomed to a lavish lifestyle. “I believe Nancy just wanted them to be loved and cherished,” Silk added.

Those adopting the cat will be required to sign a legal agreement that states they will return it to a shelter if, for whatever reason, their lives change. However, Silk warned: “So people who have said, ‘I want a cat to sit on the couch with me and cuddle with me’ — this is not [that] kind of cat.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.