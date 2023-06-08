AI Stealing Jobs: Fired because of ChatGPT, content writer becomes AC technician and plumber

The content writing industry is facing challenges as stories emerge of individuals losing their jobs due to the emergence of ChatGPT.

One woman, employed as a copywriter for a tech startup, recently experienced this firsthand and decided to pursue a career as a dog walker. Now, 34-year-old Eric Fein has come forward, stating to The Washington Post that ChatGPT has also replaced him, leaving him struggling to support his family.

Fein claims that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has effectively eliminated his business, leading him to consider changing fields. He explains that once his clients discovered he had been using ChatGPT to generate content, they opted to utilize the AI service directly, questioning the need to spend money on his services.

In March, he lost one client, and subsequently, nine more contracts were cancelled for the same reason. Previously, Fein charged $60 per hour for his work, which included writing brief website descriptions and product content.

Although one client rehired him due to the AI-generated content being subpar, Fein now finds himself underpaid for his work, as the client feels he is using the AI service to complete the tasks.

Fein laments that almost overnight, half of his previous annual income has disappeared due to ChatGPT’s impact. Consequently, he believes that the content writing field is no longer as promising and has decided to pursue training as a heating and air conditioning technician. Additionally, he plans to explore plumbing as a potential career path in the future.

Fein expressed regret to the mentioned source, stating that he should have pursued trade work earlier, as he believes it offers more future-proof career prospects. It is commonly stated that trade work is one of the industries that will be least affected by advancements in artificial intelligence.

The concerns regarding generative AI and its potential impact on employment have been present since ChatGPT gained popularity for its capabilities. The recent situation involving Fein serves as evidence of these concerns becoming a reality.

While generative AI technology is still in its early stages, there is apprehension that it could replace numerous human jobs in the future if it becomes capable of performing tasks beyond content creation and photo generation.

