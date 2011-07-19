Fight terror for your own existence: US tells Pak

The United States has promised to back India in its fight against violent extremism and has asserted that US will not tolerate any safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan. Adressing a joint press conference with India's Foreign Affairs Minister SM Krishna in New Delhi on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said it is important to counter terrorsim and maritime security. However, she said that US and India still need to resolve remaining issues over civilian nuclear cooperation.

Commenting on the importance of Pakistan doing more to combat terror Clinton said "There is a limit to what India and the US can do", adding "We have made it clear to Pakistan that confronting terrorism of all kinds is in Pakistan's interest."

A landmark 2008 civil nuclear deal between the two nations has been overshadowed by tough Indian laws on liability in case of a nuclear accident and by tightening of export controls by a nuclear suppliers' group that includes the United States. Commenting on the liability issue, Clinton said "We are looking forward to India to ratify the compensation clause in the event of a nuclear accident."

Meanwhile External Affairs MinisterSM Krishna said "It is important for US and other international forces to continue in Afghanistan depending on comfort level with Afghan government".

He backed Hillary on Pakistan saying that terror sanctuaries in Pakistan need to be eliminated for regional peace and stability.

In the garb of enhanced security needs for India, the US secretary of state also took upon herself the role of a saleswoman pressing India hard to go for US arms.

Clinton is visiting India to deepen economic and political ties between the United States and the world's second most populous country. She also hopes her second visit to India as secretary of state will help build confidence among India and its neighbours, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Listen to our podcast with Editor-at-large Sanjeev Srivastava, who was present at the press conference: