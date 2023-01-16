'Faith in humanity restored': Internet lauds barber after he shaves his head in solidarity with cancer patient

Apart from bringing people closer, keeping us entertained and millions of other pros of having the internet in our lives, there is one thing, for which the world wide web has rarely been credited, and that is introducing the world to real-life heroes living amidst us. While the internet is flooded with inspirational videos, it is not always that we get to see the faces of superheroes without capes. With that being said, a barber is no less than a hero for the internet, as he shaved his head in solidarity with his customer who is a cancer patient. Courtesy of some CCTV footage, his heart-melting gesture was able to come forth to the world. Now, the CCTV footage of the good-hearted man shaving his head has set the internet ablaze. Chances are really high that the video will bring a big smile to your face.

The CCTV footage was shared by Good News Movement on its Twitter page, which is simply devoted to positive news. While sharing the video, the user wrote in the caption, “No one fights alone! He shaves off his own hair in solidarity with a cancer patient.”

No one fights alone! He shaves off his own hair in solidarity with a cancer patient. pic.twitter.com/1sjLKKjnHO — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 15, 2023



The now-viral video opens by showing a woman sitting inside a salon, with a cutting sheet wrapped around her. As soon as she witnesses the barber coming with a trimmer and a comb in his hands, she literally breaks down. The moment the barber starts shaving her head, the woman starts crying. Witnessing the woman crying, the barber can be seen consoling her. After taking a glance at herself in the mirror, the woman couldn’t control her tears and started crying inconsolably.

In a bid to calm her down, the barber can be seen embracing her in his arms, once he finishes shaving her hair. After a few seconds, he turns her chair in front of the mirror, to make her look at herself. While she was glancing at herself, the barber, standing behind her, started shaving his head. The woman can be seen stopping him from doing so, as she held his arms.

But the barber stood firmly on his decision and shaved his whole head. The video comes to conclusion, as he keeps his arms around her, symbolising that he stands with her. The video has been acknowledged by millions of social media users, who flooded the comments section and called the barber a “hero.” Several claimed that his gestures have restored their “faith in humanity”.

One user commented, “That guy embodies what’s the right thing to do. Bless his heart and his customer‘s too. May she have a full recovery. She’ll be in our thoughts and prayers.”

That guy embodies what’s the right thing to do. Bless his heart and his customer‘s too. May she have a full recovery. She’ll be in our thoughts and prayers. — Charlie (@charliehenslee) January 15, 2023



Another commented, “A tiny bit of faith in humanity restored.”

A tiny bit of faith in humanity restored — joseph jones (@jones3283) January 15, 2023



A third user called the barber a “Hero.”



So far the video has been played more than three million times and has garnered around three thousand likes.

